Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukherjee passes away latest updates: 7-day state mourning to be observed across India

Leaders across party lines as well as celebrities took to Twitter to pay their last respects to the octogenarian.

Moneycontrol News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31 at a hospital in New Delhi. He was in a critical condition after undergoing brain surgery. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 before the surgery and was on ventilator support.

“With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee informed on Twitter.

The 84-year-old political leader was conferred the country’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2019. He served the country as its 13th President for five years from July 25, 2012.

Close

A congressman, Mukherjee is remembered as an elder statesman who has made a lasting contribution to India’s progress in nearly five-decade public life, steered governance and inspired youth towards excellence in academics and other fields.

Here are the latest updates:

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Mukherjee and tweeted, " India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."


>> President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venakaiah Naidu also paid their tributes to Mukherjee.



>> Paying his last respects to the late politician, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Deeply anguished on the passing away of former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji. He was a vastly experienced leader who served the nation with utmost devotion. Pranab da’s distinguished career is a matter of great pride for the entire country."

>> Expressing his anguish at the loss of the widely-respected leader,  Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "His demise is a personal loss. He had tremendous knowledge of India’s history, diplomacy, public policy and also defence."


>> Cricketer Virender Sehwag also tweeted condoling the death of Mukherjee.

>> Seven-day state mourning to be observed throughout India from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive. 

>> Nepal Prime Minister also tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members."
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 07:19 pm

tags #Amit Shah #India #PM Modi #Politics #Pranab Mukherjee

