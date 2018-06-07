App
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pranab Mukerjee’s daughter forewarns him ahead of RSS meet

P Chidambaram advised Pranab Mukherjee to use this opportunity to point out what was wrong with the RSS ideology

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Congress veteran and former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, who will be addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in Nagpur today, has been cautioned by his daughter about the same.

Sharmishtha Mukherjee, who is also a member of the Congress party, in a couple of tweets warned her father that his speech will be forgotten and that the visuals will later be misused by the BJP’s 'dirty tricks' department.

She also added that by attending this event, Pranab Mukherjee is forging a platform for rumours and fake stories.

Sharmishta also expressed outrage at being asked if she was going to join the BJP after her father had confirmed that he will be addressing an event of the RSS as the chief guest. On being asked about the same, Congress leader Ajay Maken rubbished rumours of her joining the BJP, saying she is a firm believer in the party’s ideology.

Pranab Mukherjee had confirmed the invitation of the RSS last week despite facing flak from fellow Congress leaders, including Veerappa Moily, who called the move “undesirable”. He had told the Anandabazar Patrika, “Whatever I have to say, I will say in Nagpur. I have received several letters, requests and phone calls, but I haven't responded to anyone yet."

Mukherjee was even asked by Congress veteran P Chidambaram to use this opportunity to point out what was wrong with the RSS ideology. He told the press, “Now that he has accepted the invitation, there is no point in debating why he accepted it. The more important thing to say is, Sir you have accepted invitation, please go there and tell them what is wrong with their ideology." Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to Mukherjee, requesting him not to attend the event.

Mukherjee was invited by the RSS to address their workers from all across India who will gather in Nagpur for Tritiya Varsh Varg. The Tritiya Varsh Varg is a camp which is conducted at a national level, where RSS workers get together and engage in deliberations over ideology and activities like Yoga, self-defence and martial arts.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 11:13 am

tags #BJP. Congress #Nagpur #Pranab Mukherjee #Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

