    Pramod Sawant resigns as Goa chief minister; asked to continue as caretaker CM

    "The governor has given me an appointment letter to be the caretaker chief minister of the state," he said.

    PTI
    March 12, 2022 / 01:50 PM IST
    Pramod Sawant (Image: Twitter/ @DrPramodSawant2)

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday resigned from the post to pave the way for the formation of a new government in the state, two days after his party – BJP – emerged as the single largest force by winning 20 seats in the 40-member assembly. Sawant met Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at the Raj Bhavan around noon and submitted his resignation.

    Talking to reporters later, Sawant said he has been asked to continue as a caretaker chief minister till the new government is formed. "The governor has given me an appointment letter to be the caretaker chief minister of the state," he said.

    Sawant said the date of staking claim to form the new government is yet to be decided by the party. "The party's central observers will visit Goa and other three states (where the BJP has retained power), after which the dates of swearing-in in the respective states would be announced," he said.

    He refused to divulge when the observers will arrive. He said the procedure to stake claim to form the new government has already begun with the state cabinet on Friday deciding to recommend the dissolution of the House on Monday.
