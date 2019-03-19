Pramod Sawant — From Ayurveda practitioner to Goa CM

Amid hectic political negotiations following the death of Manohar Parrikar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pramod Sawant was sworn-in as the new Chief Minister of Goa in the wee hours of March 19.

Sawant was sworn in by Goa Governor Mridula Sinha at Raj Bhavan at 1.50 am, after the oath ceremony was postponed multiple times on March 18 -- the day Parrikar was cremated with state honours.

The new government was sworn-in with the support of 20 MLAs, including 11 from the BJP and three MLAs each from Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents.

Once an Ayurveda practitioner, 46-year-old Sawant has come a long way. Here’s all you need to know about him:

> Sawant's political career began with the BJP as a youth leader. A staunch Parrikar supporter, he had worked closely with the late leader.

> A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, Sawant is a two-time BJP MLA. He won the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections from North Goa's Sankhalim constituency, which used to be a Congress stronghold.

> Sawant was among the few BJP MLAs who got re-elected in their constituencies during the state polls in 2017, when the party managed to win only 13 seats as compared to 21 in the 2012 state elections.

> Sawant was elected the Assembly Speaker in 2017 when BJP formed the government with the support of MGP, GFP and independent candidates, despite the Congress being the single largest party.

> Sawant holds a Bachelor's Degree in Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery from Ganga Education Society's Ayurvedic College in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

> His wife Sulakshana heads the BJP Mahila Morcha in Goa.

> Sawant is a former chairman of the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation, a special purpose vehicle set up by Parrikar to take up various infrastructure works in the coastal state.

