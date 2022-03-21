Pramod Sawant appointed as Goa Chief Minister for the second time

Pramod Sawant, re- appointed as Goa CM.

Pramod Sawant will be getting a second term as the chief minister of Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said after the legislature party meeting on Monday, March 21.

"Vishwajit Rane proposed the name of Pramod Sawant as the Leader of the Legislative Party. Everyone unanimously elected Sawant as the Leader. He will be the Leader of the Legislative Party for the next 5 years", said Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister & BJP's central observer for Goa, as per ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, " I want to thank PM Narendra Modi and Union HM Amit Shah to have given me the opportunity to work as the CM of Goa for the next 5 years. I am glad that the people of Goa have accepted me. I'll do everything possible to work for the development of the state".

Sawant's name for the top post was cleared at a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Panaji this evening.

The meeting was also attended by BJP central observers Narendra Singh Tomar and L Murugan, Assembly poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

He said the party will now stake a claim to form the next government in Goa. The BJP won 20 seats, just one short of majority in the 40-member Assembly, in the February 14 polls. It has received support from two MLAs of the MGP and three Independent legislators.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Goa will tentatively take place between March 23 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders will remain present for the event, Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had said on March 20.

With this announcement, all four CMs of the states that BJP won in the recent Assembly elections are declared. And all four of them- Pushkar Singh Dhami for Uttarakhand, N Biren Singh for Manipur, Yogi Adityanath for Uttar Pradesh and Pramod Sawant for Goa- are being re-appointed as CMs.