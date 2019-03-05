App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prakash Javadekar slams Congress for questioning claims of 250 killed in Balakot air strike

The Union minister's comments came after the Congress questioned the basis for BJP chief Amit Shah's claim of 250 terrorists getting killed in the Indian Air Force's air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his government was not giving out the details of casualties.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday slammed the Congress for "rubbishing" the claims of the armed forces and "questioning" their strength.

"I cannot understand what has happened to the Congress. They talk opposite of the country's popular sentiments. They are rubbishing the armed forces' claims and questioning their strength. It does not happen in any democracy that trust is not placed in the Army. Only the Congress can commit such a sin," Javadekar told reporters here.

Congress spokesperson R P N Singh had on Monday accused the prime minister and the BJP leadership of politicising the air strike and said that Modi should apologise to the country for trying to portray the Indian Air Force as being "weaker without Rafale".

He had counter-accused the BJP and its leaders of spreading misinformation and "false propaganda" over the air strike ahead of elections and said the people of the country would give them a befitting reply.

"It is extremely shocking and tragic that the prime minister of this country is pointing fingers at opposition parties for questioning the Army or the Air Force," Singh had said.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 02:36 pm

