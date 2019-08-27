App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pragya Thakur's 'marak shakti' remark: Jyotiraditya Scindia asks BJP to introspect

Thakur on August 26 said the Opposition was using 'marak shakti' to harm BJP leaders, and the 'evil power' was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has criticised BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her remark that the Opposition is using 'marak shakti' (killing power) to harm BJP leaders, and asked the saffron party to "introspect" for bringing such a person in politics.

Thakur on August 26 said the Opposition was using 'marak shakti' to harm BJP leaders, and the 'evil power' was behind the recent deaths of former Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

She was addressing a condolence meet at the state BJP office in Bhopal to pay tributes to Jaitley and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur, who died last week.

Close

Scindia said he was disappointed that a person sitting on a responsible position made such comments.

related news

"The BJP should introspect for giving chance to such a person (to contest polls), because upholding the standards of Indian politics has become a crucial and daunting task," he told reporters here on Monday night.

"Politics should have a certain level of standard. If a person from the political field or outside tries to downgrade it, then it should be strongly condemned," he added.

Thakur, who defeated Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, earlier also made many such controversial remarks and had to apologise for some of them.

On Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi's suggestion that Scindia should be given the responsibility of his home state (MP), the Congress leader said, "The party high command in Delhi will take a decision in this matter (appointment of new chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee)."

The state women and child development minister, who is considered a loyalist of Scindia, recently expressed unhappiness over the senior Congress leader being appointed the party's screening committee head for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls.

She said Scindia should rather have been given the responsibility of his home state.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.