Pragya Thakur tenders apology in LS for her remarks on Godse

The Bhopal MP also said she was dubbed as a terrorist despite being acquitted by a court.
After her remarks on Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on November 29 tendered an apology in Lok Sabha.
"If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology," she said, without taking Godse's name.
First Published on Nov 29, 2019 12:30 pm