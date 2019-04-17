App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha polls | Pragya Singh joins BJP, to contest from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh

There is speculation that the BJP may give ticket to her against Congress' Digvijay Singh in the state capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, joined the BJP on April 17 and declared that she would be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal.

The BJP gave a ticket to her against Congress' Digvijay Singh in the state capital.

"I will contest the election from Bhopal and win. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is with me," Thakur said, speaking after emerging out of the BJP office.

Bhopal has traditionally been a stronghold of the BJP. However, the incumbent city MP and BJP leader Alok Sanjar had earlier claimed that Thakur's candidature could be declared any moment. Thakur had recently said she was ready for a "Dharm Yudh".

related news

"I am ready to take on Digvijay Singh if the sanghatan (organisation, apparently referring to the BJP) asks me to do so," Thakur had told PTI last month.

Born in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, Thakur has had a long association with the Sangh parivar.

A post-graduate in history, she worked with the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Durga Vahini, women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, she was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the trial court refused to discharge her from the case.

The court dropped the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, and she is now being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2017.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when a bomb went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. According to the prosecution, it was the handiwork of a Hindu extremist group.

The BJP has been holding Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, where about 4.5 lakh of the 18 lakh voters are Muslim, since 1989.

According to sources, BJP leaders went into a huddle after Digvijay Singh's candidature was announced.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won three out of the eight assembly segments in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, and in the remaining segments the BJP's victory margin decreased.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan showoff ...

Sonam Kapoor has something to say on nepotism and we’re not sure if ...

Tanushree Dutta slams Ajay Devgn: He could quietly replace Alok Nath i ...

2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins B ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

Hrithik Roshan is working up a sweat to get back in shape and it ain ...

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are In No Hurry to Have a Child

These Xiaomi Phones Will Not be Getting MIUI 11 Update

AAP, Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Seat Last Hurdle in Alli ...

Bhim Army Chief's U-turn: Won't Fight Modi in Varanasi to Keep Dalit V ...

Is Pooja Bhatt Pointing to Any Bollywood Actor in Her Tweet?

Just 4 Years After Its Foundation, Digital Sukoon Has Won The Best Dig ...

Akhilesh Takes a Jibe at Yogi, Asks Voters to Beware of ‘Thokidar’ ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderaba ...

After Clean Sweep in 2014, Mahagathbandhan Surge May Trip the BJP in U ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.