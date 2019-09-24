App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pradyot Debbarman resigns as Tripura Congress chief

Debbarman said the central leadership had requested him not to make his resignation public before the by-elections to Badharghat constituency, which was held on September 24

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/@PradyotManikya
Image: Twitter/@PradyotManikya

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman resigned from all party positions on September 24 over his plea for implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state and refusing to "compromise" with other Congress leaders.

Debbarman said the central leadership had requested him not to make his resignation public before the by-elections to Badharghat constituency, which was held on September 24.

"I have resigned from all posts of the Congress a few days ago. The party high command had asked me to compromise with a section of state leaders but I told them it was not possible,” Debbarman said.

"Then they asked me to withdraw the litigation that I have filed for the introduction of NRC in Tripura, but I did not agree to it, too," Debbarman told news agency PTI.

"Though I have resigned from all the posts of the Congress, I am still with the party at heart," he said.

Debbarman said he was also unhappy over the central leadership's decision to appoint Subal Bhowmick as the executive president of the Tripura PCC.

Bhowmick, a former Congress MLA, had joined the BJP before the Assembly elections on February 18 as the saffron party's state vice-president but returned to his former party before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Debbarman, the grandson of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya who had ruled the princely state of Tripura, was appointed as the Tripura PCC president on February 25.

Earlier in the day, in a Facebook post, Debbarman wrote: "Woke up today after a long time feeling relaxed. I start this day without having to listen to criminals and liars....not having to listen to 'High Command' on how to accommodate corrupt people in high positions...”

"I realised how my health and my life was being affected because I was not ready to allow wrong elements to get into posts which would destroy our state,” Debbarman said.

"I tried and perhaps lost but then how could I win when I was alone in this fight from the beginning? The Bubagra (king) in me is more powerful than any political post," he added.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 03:13 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman #Tripura

