Powerful regional parties should come together: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said currently, the people in the country are in a mood to remove the BJP government from the Centre, comments coming in the backdrop of the saffron party's drubbing in the Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Sangli, Pawar underlined the need for regional parties to come together to give a better alternative to the BJP.

"Today what we are seeing is that people in the country are in a mood to remove the BJP government (from the Centre).

"Today BJP members in Parliament feel the reign of the entire nation is concentrated in only two people and they reveal this in private," said Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP.

The former Union minister said they want freedom from such leadership but it is unlikely there would be any change.

"But on the other hand, people in the country are seeking change. They are looking for a change but change is not going to take place immediately as there is a time for elections and till that time, powerful regional parties should come together and that is what people want," he said.

Pawar said it was crystal clear before the Delhi polls that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain power and the BJP will be rejected by the voters of the national capital.

"People in other states also longing for the same thing. I think that we should respect the people's wish and come, together...

Provide people the alternative they want and that alternative is not to enjoy the power, but to solve the issues of people," he added.