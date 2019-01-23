Posters hailing Rahul Gandhi as next PM come up in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Wednesday greeted with posters hailing him as the next prime minister during the leader's two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency here.

Posters stating "Amethi Ka MP, 2019 Ka PM", "Mission 2019 - Vidhan Sabha Tiloi Welcomes soon-to-be Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi", "Abhi to Jeete Teen Pradesh, 2019 Mein Jeetengey Pura Desh" dotted the skyline of the constituency.

It was Gandhi's fist visit to his constituency after the party's stupendous victory in the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The posters hailing the Congress chief as the next PM came up in most parts of the constituency like Jais and Gauriganj.

Gandhi was scheduled to visit Amethi on January 4 but it was cancelled in view of the Winter session of Parliament.

On his arrival here, the Congress leader participated in the foundation laying of 18 roads which will come up at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The Gandhi scion is scheduled to meet people in his home constituency and discuss issues with them.

"I am coming to Amethi. Will be with my people and discuss issues with them. Will keep sharing the details of my story of happiness with you by way of pictures," he said in a Facebook post ahead of his visit.