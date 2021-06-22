MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:'COLLECTIVE FORCE: India Inc. unites to tackle the second wave of COVID-19' on June 23, 11 am. Register Now!
Post-poll defections in Bengal continue: 200 BJP workers tonsure head before pledging allegiance to TMC once again

Not just top ministers, even BJP workers who had quit the TMC, have been returning to the party in large numbers after it emerged victorious in the bitterly fought battle for ballots.

Moneycontrol News
June 22, 2021 / 10:43 PM IST
Representational image

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party, which had lost scores of its cadre to the Bharatiya Janata Party before the 2021 Assembly elections, seems to be having the last laugh.

Not just top ministers, even BJP workers who had quit the TMC, have been returning to the party in large numbers after it emerged victorious in the bitterly fought battle for ballots.

In another such development, nearly 200 BJP workers from Hooghly district returned to Mamata Banerjee’s party on June 22, reported India Today.

To atone themselves, they tonsured their heads and purified themselves with ‘ganga jal’ (holy water). They claimed to have made a mistake by joining the saffron camp and pledged their allegiance to Didi once again.

The former BJP workers brandished the TMC flag and joined hands with Aparupa Poddar -- party MP from Arambagh – in a show of their unwavering support for Trinamool.

Aparupa Poddar said that the workers – some of whom belonged to the Dalit community – approached them during a free food distribution drive the party had arranged for the poor in Arambagh.

Since TMC returned to power in West Bengal, hundreds of workers have returned to the party claiming they regretted switching to the BJP.

A day ago, on June 21, Ganga Prasad, BJP district president from Alipurduar, joined the TMC along with other district leaders.

Earlier in June, more than 50 BJP workers from Birbhum district had staged a dharna demanding they be allowed to rejoin the Trinamool Congress party.

That apart, on June 11, BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu had returned to TMC.
TAGS: #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Trinamool Congress #west bengal
first published: Jun 22, 2021 10:43 pm

