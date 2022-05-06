English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Post-1947, country suffered due to wrong economic policies, visionless leadership: Nitin Gadkari

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, Gadkari underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.

    PTI
    May 06, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that due to the "wrong economic policies, corrupt governance and visionless leadership" post-Independence, the country suffered heavy losses, but with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, people are now talking about "self-reliant, happy, prosperous and powerful" India.

    Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Jain International Trade Organisation's 'JITO Connect 2022' business meet here, Gadkari underlined the need to bring down imports and increase exports.

    "...We are a rich nation with poor population. Post-1947, due to the wrong economic policies, bad and corrupt governance and visionless leadership, we suffered heavy losses. But now under the leadership of PM Modiji, we are talking about 'aatmanirbhar' Bharat, we are talking about happy, prosperous and powerful India," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said. He added that PM Modi promoted the thought of 'swadeshi' given by Mahatma Gandhi. "The thought of 'be Indian and buy Indian' should be propogated," he said.

    "What can I tell you about business? You have the expertise on that...There is a need to reduce imports and increase exports. I would like to tell you that formulate a policy on the basis of what we are exporting and what we are importing," he said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #economic policies #India #Nitin Gadkari #Politics
    first published: May 6, 2022 12:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.