    Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet; Nitish Kumar keeps home, Tejashwi Yadav gets health, roads

    Nitish Kumar has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and any other departments not assigned to others, said an official communication.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
    File image of Bihar CM and JD(U) patriarch Nitish Kumar (PTI photo)

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police, as portfolios were on Tuesday allocated in the new cabinet.

    Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has got key portfolios like health, road construction, urban housing and development and rural works. Yadav's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav has been given environment, forestry and climate change.

    Besides the CM and the deputy CM, only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (finance, commercial tax and parliamentary affairs) and Bijendra Yadav (power and planning and development) have got more than one portfolios.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:26 pm
