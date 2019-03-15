App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Porters still indispensable part of elections in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has 518 remote and inaccessible polling stations and polling parties have to walk to reach such places.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A remnant of the British Raj, Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALCs) or porters are still indispensable in Arunachal Pradesh, especially during elections, for carrying poll materials and transporting EVMs to remote polling stations in the mountainous state.

The ALCs were first appointed by the British for carrying materials. After Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state in 1987, regular appointment of ALCs was stopped. They are now recruited only on a temporary basis.

Trekking the rugged and almost inaccessible terrains of the state, ALCs serve as a bridge between the government and the people, and make polling possible by carrying poll materials defying all adversities.

Even after 72 years of Independence, ALCs play an important role as stretches of roads in several districts are non-motorable.

related news

"Services of ALCs are required at the time of transporting public distribution system (PDS) materials, opening of new administrative centres, natural calamities and during polls," Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kanki Darang said.

Moreover, they also carry ration items being dropped by choppers, to the Central Procurement Organisation (CPO) godowns in several districts," Darang said.

The election office here had hired 2,100 ALCs during the 2014 elections and deployed 1,400 during the 2009 assembly polls to carry poll materials to remote polling stations, officials said.

"The number of ALCs to be deployed this time will be more than the previous elections in 2014, as the Election Commission of India for the first time has introduced voter verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) for which additional porters will be required to carry the extra instruments," Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

"We are dependent on them for transporting election materials to inaccessible polling stations where foot march is required, even during the declaration of results," Koyu said.

Declaration of results gets delayed in several seats as EVMs are transported by ALCs to the counting centres, which generally involve more than three days of arduous trekking.

Arunachal Pradesh has 518 remote and inaccessible polling stations and polling parties have to walk to reach such places.

While some polling stations are located 30 km away others are located at a distance of 50 km from their respective district headquarters, officials said.

Several polling parties would walk 2-3 days to reach such polling stations, they added.

The Election Commission would deploy more than four ALCs for each of the 518 remote and inaccessible polling stations.

"The ALCs are being deployed by the respective District Election Offices (DEO) depending on the requirement," Darang said.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Hamid Movie Review: The Star of Aijaz Khan Film is Definitely Talha Ar ...

DMK Announces List of LS Constituencies Allotted to Itself, Allies

India Was Alone Against Masood Azhar in 2009, Has Global Support Now: ...

Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to ...

Priyanka Chopra Excited to Be Part of Women in the World Summit With B ...

Yamaha MT-15 Launched in India for Rs 1.36 Lakh, Gets Single Channel A ...

Pakistan's Response on Kartarpur Corridor Inadequate, Says Amarinder S ...

Sreesanth to Bounce Back on Field Soon, Says Wife After SC Sets Aside ...

Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, S ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

General elections 2019: Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-in ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

Sanya Malhotra's character in Photograph must set a precedent for laye ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

GDP fiasco, vanishing job numbers: India is certainly fighting a trust ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.