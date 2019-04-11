App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Poor became poorer, rich got richer under BJP rule: Mayawati

Canvassing for her party candidates here, Mayawati said the Goods and Services Tax rolled out by the Centre had largely affected small and medium scale industries across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party saying the central government had made the poor, poorer and the rich, richer through its policies and schemes.

Canvassing for her party candidates here, Mayawati said the Goods and Services Tax rolled out by the Centre had largely affected small and medium scale industries across the country.

"BJP has made the poor, poorer and the rich, richer. Goods and Services Tax has largely affected the small and medium scale industries", she said.

The ruling BJP had rolled out Goods and Services Tax on July 1, 2017.

Stating that the manifestos of the Congress and the BJP did not mention the issue of reservation, she said reservation would be included in the private sector, apart from the public sector, if her party comes to power.

She alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax department were being used by the BJP to attack its rivals.

She said the Congress' promise of Rs 6,000 every month under the Nyuntam Aay Yojana scheme was "vote bank politics" .
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 08:08 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics

