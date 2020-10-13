172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|polls-to-11-rajya-sabha-seats-in-uttar-pradesh-uttarakhand-on-november-9-5957341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Polls to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand on November 9

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav are among the 10 members from Uttar Pradesh retiring on November25.

PTI
File image
File image

Elections to 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, falling vacant next month, will be held on November 9, the poll panel announced on Tuesday.

Actor-politician Raj Babbar's term as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand also ends on November 25.

Close

As per practice, counting of votes will take place on November 9 evening after polling.

The notification for the elections will be issued on October 20, the EC said.
