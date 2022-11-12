English
    Polling underway to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

    PTI
    November 12, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Representative image

    Polling to elect sarpanches and panches in the second phase of the panchayat polls in nine districts of Haryana began on Saturday morning, officials said.

    The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts.

    The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. There are 48,67,132 eligible voters in the second phase polling, the officials said. There are 5,963 polling stations in these districts, of which 976 are sensitive and 1,023 are highly sensitive stations, they said.

    The second phase polls for zila parishads and panchayat samitis of these nine districts was held on November 9. In the first phase, polling for zila parishads and panchayat samitis in Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar were held on October 30 and voting to elect sarpanches and panches were held on November 2.

    The third and final phase of polling in the remaining districts to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samitis will be held on November 22 and that of sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats on November 25.

    While the results of the sarpanch and panch polls will be declared at the end of voting in each phase, those of zila parishads and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27 after all the three phases are completed.
    PTI
