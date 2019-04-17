App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Polling in Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat deferred to April 23: EC

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Election Commission announced postponement of polling in the Tripura (East) Lok Sabha seat to the third phase on April 23 from April 18, saying the prevailing law and order situation there is not conducive for holding free and fair polls.

Citing reports of state chief electoral officer and special police observer, the poll panel said, "The law and order situation prevailing ... is not conducive to the holding of free and fair poll."

The returning officer had feared that "miscreant elements" may thwart the polling process in the constituency. Based on the ground and intelligence reports, he had requested for additional central police force, it said.

"Everyone saw what happened during polling on April 11. I have travelled to different districts and saw videos where activities, which were against the rules of Election Commission of India, were seen," Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said.

related news

"We have forwarded those details to the Election Commission. We hope to develop law and order situation conducive for holding the elections on April 23," he added.

Elections for the first phase were held on April 11, Congress and CPI (M) demanded re-polling in 460 polling stations on the ground of rigging.

Tripura Congress president and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debburman welcomed the EC's decision.

"Election was blatantly rigged at West Tripura Lok Sabha elections on April 11. Tripura Congress leaders along with All India Congress Committee (AICC) legal team complained with the Election Commission about it. The elections were not free and fair. We welcome the decision of ECI," Debburman said.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 08:10 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Tripura

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, pred ...

Pretty women Priyanka Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez bond over Pretty ...

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says Mahesh Bhatt threw a shoe at th ...

Dharma’s Kalank and SOTY2 wary of Thanos and Avengers: Endgame?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calls Randeep Hooda “Karan ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: KL Rahul shines as KXIP beat RR by 12 runs

India's Most Wanted: Who's the India's Osama that Arjun Kapoor is chas ...

Avengers: Endgame makers have a major flashback for you ahead of the f ...

Lisa Ray turns author with her first book Close To The Bone and narrat ...

Apple And Qualcomm Have Dropped All Lawsuits, in a Surprise Move

Election 2019: Shashi Tharoor Discharged, Demands Probe Into Temple Ac ...

Pet Peeve: Cats Need To Be Kept Indoors, Says New Research

Philippe Coutinho Gestures Towards Barcelona Fans After Stunning Goal ...

#DontSpoilTheEndgame: Thanos Still Demands Your Silence, Russo Brother ...

Donald Trump Says He Can Fix 737 Max by Rebranding the Airplane, Boein ...

Nirmala Sitharaman Smells Congress Ploy Behind Imran Khan's 'Endorseme ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Sarwan Comes on Board as Mentor for Windies Ahead ...

As BJP-Congress Lock Horns in Kanyakumari, Will Religion and Caste Out ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC, PIB and Congress use 'Game of Thrones' refer ...

Azam Khan gets another EC notice for inflammatory remarks

Kanimozhi lashes out at Narendra Modi, says ‘won’t be cowed down ...

China first-quarter GDP growth steady at 6.4 percent, beats expectatio ...

Late art historian's work, video game could help rebuild Notre Dame

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Markets closed today on account of Mahavir Jayanti

Beer vs spirits: Why UBL commands higher valuation over USL

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Kalank: 'Aira Gaira' is a progression from 'Chikni Chameli', but also ...

Child marriage rampant in West Bengal's Malda, but parties believe add ...

Breach of employee accounts will not have any effect on Wipro's financ ...

'Like a bombing': Daylight reveals extent of Notre-Dame damage as blaz ...

Champions League: Ajax stun Juventus to reach semis for first time sin ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 will be available on open sale in India starting t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.