App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Polling in final phase of Telangana Panchayat elections begins

The first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the State in 2014 are being held in three phases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Polling began in the third and final phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana on January 30.

The first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the State in 2014 are being held in three phases.

The first and second phases were held on January 21 and 25 respectively.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 1 pm while counting will be taken up from 2 p.m.

Though 4,116 panchayats were scheduled to go to the polls in the third phase, the election was declared unanimous in 577 panchayats, and polling to another ten was cancelled due to other reasons, SEC had said.

As many as 11,664 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,529 panchayats while 73,976 candidates are in the fray for 27,582 wards, an official communication from the SEC said adding 8,959 wards have been elected unanimously and polls for 118 wards will not be conducted for various reasons.

About 50,000 security personnel have been deployed for overseeing security arrangements during the poll process, Telangana Additional DG (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI.

The first and second phases witnessed over 85 per cent voter turnout.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 11:45 am

tags #India #Politics #Telangana Panchayat Polls

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.