Polling for second phase of Telangana Panchayat elections begins

Polling began for the second phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana on January 25 amid tight security.

This is the first ever polls for panchayats after the formation of the state in 2014.

Elections are being held in three phases.

Polling began at 7 a.m and will end at 1 p.m even as counting of votes will be taken up from 2 p.m same day, a senior official said.

Though 4,135 panchayats were scheduled to go the polls in the second phase, the election was declared unanimous in 788 panchayats, and election to another five was cancelled due to other reasons.

As many as 10,668 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts in 3,342 panchayats while 63,480 candidates are in the fray for 26,191 wards, an official communication from the State Election Commission said, adding 10,317 wards have been elected unanimously and polls for 94 wards will not be conducted for various reasons.

Though the elections are held without any involvement of political parties and party symbols, all major political parties have thrown their weight behind their sympathisers concerned.

About 50,000 security personnel are being deployed for overseeing security arrangements during the poll process, Telangana Additional DG (Law and Order) Jitender told PTI on January 24.

The first phase was held on January 21 andthird phase of the polls will be held on January 30.