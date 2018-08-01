App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 09:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Polling begins for Sangli, Jalgaon municipal bodies

Polling is being held for the 78-member Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in Western Maharashtra and the 75-member Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in North Maharashtra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Polling began at 7:30 am today for elections to two municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats.

Polling is being held for the 78-member Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in Western Maharashtra and the 75-member Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in North Maharashtra.

The two cities have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.

As many as 1,013 polling booths have been set up and 5,792 election staff deployed on duty in the two cities, according to State Election Commissioner J S Saharia.

Polling is also taking place for ward number 97 of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

The voting will continue 5.30 pm and the counting will be taken up on August 3.

As many as 451 candidates are in fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

Sangli has 4,24,179 eligible voters, while their number is 3,65,072 in Jalgaon.

The Ruling BJP-Shiv Sena have joined hands for the JMC, while the BJP is going it alone in the SMKMC.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 09:40 am

tags #India #Jalgaon #Politics #polls #Sangli

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.