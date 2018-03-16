App
Mar 16, 2018 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Poll results in UP proves people not happy with BJP: CPM

Tamil Nadu CPI(M) secretary K Balakrishnan said the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur showed that the people could not be taken for granted.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Day 2 | Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath | The Monk who Took on a New Mantle | 6.15 PM

The defeat of the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha byelections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar proved that the people were not happy with the party, particularly for its economic policies, CPI(M) said today.

Talking to reporters, Tamil Nadu CPI(M) secretary K Balakrishnan said the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur, held by Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the party's loss in the Phulpur seat showed that the people could not be taken for granted.

Balakrishnan said that the demonetisation, GST and rise in bank frauds were chiefly responsible for the poor performance of the BJP in the parliamentary by elections. PTI Cor .

