Poll pitch | Haryana does a somersault on the BJP

Valay Singh

Two phenomena are seen emerging from both Haryana and Maharashtra poll results.

First is the vindication of the popular phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid” and second, Indian politics has retained the element of ‘miracle’ in it. This is applicable more to Haryana, where defying virtually all exit polls and despite serious infighting and an incoherent messaging, the Congress and other opposition parties are now set to regain much of the political ground they had lost in the past couple of elections.

The BJP’s boast of ‘Ab ki Baar, 75 Paar’ is now almost reduced to a whimper as the saffron party struggles to reach the half way mark of 45 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

Leading in at least 30 seats, the performance of the Congress is astounding as it has managed to pull itself out of the political ICU after failing to stop the BJP juggernaut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. And it seems to be doing so in spite of the BJP’s exponentially superior organisational, financial and media power.

On the other hand, the greenhorn Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), led by Chautala scion Dushyant Chautala has silenced his critics by leading in 10 seats in its maiden election. The JJP’s parent party, the Jat-based Indian National Lok Dal, has been reduced to a couple of family bastions, making it clear that it is the JJP-led by Dushyant that has won the confidence of the influential Jat community in these elections.

While the final tally is yet to be decided, a few things are clear: The BJP’s high voltage bombastic and somewhat negative election campaign filled with emotive issues such as abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the implementation of the National Register for Citizens in Haryana, and Pakistan-bashing have not appealed to the voter as much as was expected. The voter has chosen to go with the Congress and smaller parties, signalling the revival of caste-based politics, and last, the BJP’s tactic of wooing both Dalits and Jats has not worked.

In the case of the Dalit community the BJP’s prospects appear to have been damaged by the backlash in the wake of the demolition of a medieval-era Ravidas temple in Delhi and the BJP’s perceived indifference to the community’s sentiment even as the saffron party has campaigned relentlessly for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Jat community, too, felt betrayed by the BJP’s refusal to consider its demand for reservation even as it backtracked on reservation for Dalits in the Supreme Court. Moreover, during the past five years, the BJP’s consistent efforts to unite all non-Jat communities behind its first-time MLA and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, a Punjabi, seems to have triggered a Jat consolidation behind the JJP and the Congress. A telling sign of this Jat disillusionment is the fact that even BJP’s two tallest Jat leaders, state finance minister, Captain Abhimanyu, and state BJP chief are trailing behind JJP candidates.

The biggest reason for the BJP’s poor showing at the polls is likely to be its attempts to gloss over the massive unemployment (27 per cent) and economic slowdown in the state. Though a largely agrarian state, it has substantial pockets of industry such as Manesar, Gurgaon and Bhiwadi, among others. In these areas, the economic slump and the lack of revival of business sentiment in the wake of demonetisation and GST have pushed the trading classes, traditional supporters of the BJP, away from the party.

Finally, Haryana has witnessed closely the BJP rule at both the Centre and in the state. It voted for the saffron party en masse in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the state, known for its political unpredictability has once again shown that the Haryanvi voter remains an enigma, one that parties cannot take for granted.

Even as the final election tally is prepared, the political field in Haryana remains open: both the Congress and the BJP cannot form a government on their own and need the support of the JJP, who with leads in at least in 10 seats is likely to emerge as the kingmaker in the crucial northern state.

But no matter who forms the government, it is the Haryana voter who has won the day by asserting herself by bursting the BJP’s soaring bubble and perhaps signposting the revival of the opposition in Indian politics.