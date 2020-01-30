Politics | Will Raj Thackeray rise at the expense of his cousin?

Kamlendra Kanwar

In 2003, when Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray decided to pass the party mantle on to his son Uddhav Thackeray, preferring him over his nephew Raj Thackeray, many had blamed Balasaheb for showing blatant bias towards his less charismatic son.

In retrospect, while Uddhav inherited a strong party machinery and went on to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra through clever manoeuvring and seizing the moment, Raj has failed to make much headway with his party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), formed in 2006 out of a sense of estrangement with Uddhav.

Finding that by forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in coalition with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Uddhav has done scant justice to his Hindutva roots, Raj has seen an opportunity to make common cause with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after being its NDA ally for more than two decades.

After being critical of the BJP in the last four years, Raj recently snuggled up to it by first calling on former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then by the MNS declaring its support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been a bone of contention with many opposition parties.

Recently, Raj thundered that illegal Pakistanis and Bangladeshi Muslims must be thrown out of India, and that India was not a dharamshala. This must have been music to the BJP’s ears.

Uddhav, on his part, has been sticking his neck out, declaring his steadfast loyalty to the Hindutva cause, which is anathema to the Congress, and then mollycoddling the Congress in his own way to balance things somewhat. Keeping the Congress in good humour is essential for him retaining the CM’s post. The NCP, it would appear, is playing a dubious part in its strategic game.

By announcing that he will undertake a trip to Ayodhya on the completion 100 days in office, the Shiv Sena chief has left one foot in the Hindutva camp. By doing so he is ensuring that he retains his core vote-bank, and, if need be, make peace with the BJP at an appropriate time. Strategically, Uddhav has not been overly critical of the predecessor Fadnavis and this could be to leave a door open for reconciliation with the national party.

What effect such manoeuvring would have on the electorate is yet to be seen, but it is not without reason that Raj sees an opportunity in it for his party. As if to meet Raj’s challenge, Uddhav said recently on Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary that the Shiv Sena’s “colour and conscience were still saffron.”

As things stand, Raj may now be focussing on the Marathi manoos plank while Uddhav may look to widen his net to address the larger Hindu vote base. It is indeed conceivable that Uddhav may fall between the stools while Raj too may end up with nothing because of his shift in stand.

However, unlike Uddhav, Raj’s political quotient is abysmally low now. He has no representation in Parliament and his party has only a token presence in the assembly. For him, this may well be a last chance to redeem himself and plan to resurrect the MNS.

Even within the BJP there are some who have reservations over a tie-up with Raj. At the same time, a lot depends on how long the Uddhav-led MVA government lasts. The longer it lasts, the more difficult it will be for Uddhav to claim to be the Hindutva torchbearer in Maharashtra.

Recently, Uddhav’s support to freedom fighter Veer Savarkar’s legacy did not go down well with the Congress and the Shiv Sena had some behind-the-scene explaining to do. Such bones of contention would surface later too because the Shiv Sena’s ideology is poles apart from that of the Congress. When and if the breaking point would come remains to be seen, but the coalition’s credibility would constantly be on test.