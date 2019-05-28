App
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Politics | Will a ship-wrecked Congress think out of the box? Unlikely

The Grand Old Party finds itself between a rock and a hard place. The charge of dynastic politics refuses to go away. But then, is there any non-Nehru/Gandhi who has been a vote catcher for them yet?

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Rajeev Sharma 

The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress finds itself ship-wrecked on a 52-square metre sinking island infested with snakes and surrounded by crocodiles and sharks. That’s the grim picture for the Congress after the just-concluded general elections.

How could the 134-year-old Grand Old Party have done any better than its 52-seat tally, still three short of getting the leader of the opposition status, when it failed to open its account in 20 states and Union Territories (UTs) and could manage to get into double digits only in one state: Kerala? In sharp contrast, the BJP-led NDA won all the seats in 10 states and UTs, and polled more than 50 percent of votes in 15 states and UTs.

This raises the obvious questions about the survivability of the Congress party in general and Rahul Gandhi’s own future in particular. Yes, he offered to resign before the party’s apex decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC). But the 25-member CWC, dominated by loyalists of the Gandhis, rejected his resignation. Though media reports talk of Rahul still pushing the envelope of his resignation, the question is how would it affect the party anyway?

It’s just not the Congress that has been decimated by the Modi tsunami. All opposition parties are equally battered, much like the aftermath of a tsunami. But which other political party has purged or would purge its existing high command? Will Mayawati or Akhilesh Yadav or even Mamata Banerjee resign and pave the way for a new face to lead the party?

Equally pertinent is the question whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had changed its leader when the party plummeted to just two seats in the Lok Sabha in the 1984 general elections? Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the BJP president at that point and though he offered to resign, his party rejected his resignation. Vajpayee, who became the BJP president when the party was born in 1980, continued to be BJP president till 1986.

Seen from the BJP perspective, the Congress’s undoing is that it’s a dynastic party, a tag that Team Modi successfully foisted on the GoP. But then look at other major parties —the DMK, the Samajwadi Party,  the Akali Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party,  the Rashtriya Janata Dal or even the Bahujan Samaj Party (remember Mayawati introduced her nephew Akash Anand in this election) — to name a few. Are these not dynastic parties or are they any different?

And from the Congress perspective, is there any non-Nehru/Gandhi who has been a vote catcher for them? So, wouldn't the Congress be falling into the BJP trap by going in for a non-Nehru/Gandhi name to lead the party for its revival?

Even if presuming that Rahul is allowed to go by the party, the next name that would spring to everybody’s mind would most likely be Priyanka Gandhi, who came into electoral politics in January this year. But even her entry hasn’t done magic for the party. The Congress vote share marginally increased by 0.2 percentage points more than the 2014 figures to 19.5 percent despite Priyanka’s entry. In sharp contrast, the BJP’s vote share increasing by 6.4 percentage points to an impressive 37.4 percent in this 5-year period.

Moreover, what impact can a change of leadership in the Congress bring about for the party when there are no significant elections round the corner for months?

And yet, the Congress not only has to do something drastic but also be seen as doing something drastic, maybe out-of-the-box to reinvent itself and send a message to people.

How about this out-of-the-box solution: embracing Congress splinters which walked out of the Congress years or decades ago? Can Rahul persuade parties like Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress or Sharad Pawar’s NCP or Jagan Reddy's YSR Congress for a home coming? Perhaps a better question would be: Can he persuade himself to do this?

It looks outlandish and impossible for now. But it is a thought nevertheless. If this were to happen, it would go a long way in not just strengthening the GoP but also would send a powerful message to all other parties, particularly the BJP, that Rahul means business and would sacrifice himself at the altar of the party for strengthening the latter.

The time has come for the Congress to look beyond the dynasty. Rahul has not delivered. Priyanka is unprepared or under-prepared. The Congress badly needs an experiment — an experiment with truth that it cannot take on the Modi dispensation in its current avatar. It desperately needs to give out a signal that it’s not a party of dynasts. But the question is will the Gandhis see the writing on the wall and hand over the party reins to a non-Gandhi?

The answer is obvious. The Congress won’t do any such thing. Instead it will just wait out for the Modi magic to wane. But that may not happen anytime soon, perhaps not even in 2024!

(Rajeev Sharma is an independent journalist and political analyst. He tweets at  @Kishkindha. Views are personal.)
First Published on May 28, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019 #Narendra Modi #Priyanka Gandhi #Rahul Gandhi

