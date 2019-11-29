Politics | Why Congress is the biggest loser in Maharashtra

Anand Kochukudy

In December 2013, Delhi went to polls in what looked like a triangular contest, with the untested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) making its electoral debut. Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit was battling three-term anti-incumbency and the election was being held a year after the Nirbhaya case had rocked the capital.

In a stunning result, AAP won 29 out of the 70 seats with a 30 per cent vote share. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 31 seats with a vote share of 33 per cent and incumbent Congress was a distant third with eight seats, but with a decent 25 per cent vote share.

With a hung assembly scenario looming, Congress surprised everyone by offering “unconditional” support to AAP. Once in power, AAP emerged much stronger and swept back to power in 2015 by winning a landslide 67 seats. What Congress did in Delhi was uncharacteristic for any political party, as it virtually meant ceding its own space in favour of someone else.

In a conversation with this writer, Dikshit’s close aide and Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera confirmed that the decision was “unanimous”. The Congress has never recovered hence and with another assembly election imminent in Delhi, the party is not seen as a contender.

The Congress doesn’t seem to have learned its lessons.

Now, by tying up as a junior partner to both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, in a state where the Congress has ruled for 50 years since its formation in 1960, it has virtually shot itself in the foot in the crucial state.

The Congress footprint has been consistently diminishing in states since the nineties. The party hasn’t recovered from its defeats in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar since 1989. Despite many attempts to revive the party in UP, the state where its leaders hail from, the Congress’ seats and vote share have consistently plummeted in assembly elections from 94 seats in 1989 to a paltry seven in 2017.

The grand old party of India did manage to wrest Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh against all odds late last year despite being away from power for three terms. That is because it didn’t yield the Opposition space to any third party, and because there are no strong regional outfits in these states. Likewise, in Gujarat, the Congress is still the major opposition party despite not getting a shot at power for nearly 30 years.

The Congress didn’t come back in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (or Rajasthan) on account of its central leadership but despite it due to the presence of regional satraps and the TINA factor. The landslide in favour of the BJP in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections effectively proves the case.

However, in the (erstwhile) Andhra Pradesh, a state it ruled for many years, the Congress has been reduced to a cipher and a bit player in Telangana. While it still has some chance of making a comeback in Telangana at a later stage, the loss of its entire vote base and leaders to the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party has effectively killed the party in AP.

In Maharashtra, despite the split engineered by Sharad Pawar in 1999, the Congress remained a force to reckon with, and later evolved a power-sharing formula with the breakaway faction that saw it ruling the state for three consecutive terms. By now playing a junior partner to two strong regional parties, with the BJP alone occupying the opposition space, Maharashtra too is going the UP way for the Congress.

Apart from compromising on its ideology — despite the word ‘secular’ finding prominence in the Common Minimum Programme — the Congress is likely to lose its ally the NCP to the Shiv Sena, as the two parties complement each other better in terms of its geographical spread and OBC/Maratha vote base.

As it happened in other states, the Congress’ vote base will switch entirely to other parties and it will be left with only the minority vote. Even the Muslim vote could go to the Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in a three-cornered contest down the line if they vote tactically.

The Shiv Sena, concentrated in certain regions in the state today, will most likely emerge as a pan-Maharashtra party if it manages to complete its term. Its biggest impediment to its ambition to rule Maharashtra has been the state’s large geographical spread, not managing to have a large vote base beyond its strongholds in Mumbai and Konkan. As a votary of a strong Maharashtra apart from linguistic chauvinists, it couldn’t have supported the Vidarbha statehood demand — despite the fact that Sena is weak in the region.

So, the Shiv Sena emerges as the biggest beneficiary in this Maharashtra arrangement. Conversely, by being the sole occupant of the opposition space, the BJP’s vote share will only increase in future polls regardless of the seat tally — such is the nature of elections.

For a party like the NCP, being out of power is not really an option and, it has finally emerged out of the shadows of the Congress after two decades. The only conceivable option for the Congress to emerge out of this is to press for a merger of the NCP with it down the line — with Pawar having a decisive say in the affairs of the state till he is around.

Would he be amenable to it? Well, in 1987, when Pawar was the Leader of Opposition in the state leading the disparate coalition — Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) — representing the Congress (Socialist), he returned to his parent party after nine years citing the "the need to save the Congress Culture in Maharashtra". If there isn’t an encore, the Congress will soon be reduced to a bit player in Maharashtra.