Politics | Uddhav Thackeray’s political dilemmas

Sujata Anandan

Days before the nominations to the Maharashtra assembly elections opened, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was at it again — needling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Would they have won 300 seats in the Lok Sabha had it not been for the hype of Pulwama and Balakot?” the Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamna. This is Thackeray’s way of telling the BJP that he should not be taken for granted or an alliance with his party as done and dusted.

The BJP is pushing for a seat-sharing formula whereby the two parties would divide equally the seats they lost in the 2014 assembly polls. That would make it slightly over 50 each in a house of 288, where the BJP had won 122 and the Shiv Sena only 63. With this formula, Thackeray can never hope to overcome the BJP, and so he is now pushing for both parties equally splitting the seats — 144 each.

Those who closely follow the Shiv Sena are of the view that the party chief is under pressure from a large section of Shiv Sainiks to break the alliance with the BJP because the party is known to do better on its own than when in an alliance with the BJP. Moreover, going alone gives it more power for calling the shots in a post-poll scenario. The BJP would rather have a weaker Sena in the alliance as it would help in keeping the regional party on the side lines for the next five years.

This puts the Shiv Sena and its leadership in a tight spot: In an alliance it could be overshadowed by the BJP, and if it goes alone there could be a drastic fall in the number of seats it wins, thereby destroying its credibility and strengthening the BJP’s case. The Sena also fears that fighting the polls in an alliance with the BJP would mean facilitating the national party’s grassroots workers to consolidate their positions and side line its workers. On the other hand, if they go separately, the BJP would be free to go to even the Sena constituencies and strike base there.

The danger is that elections this time appear to be a one-sided one with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) struggling to keep their heads above water, leaving the main battle between the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Adding to these woes for the Sena are the missteps Thackeray has taken since November, where he has stressed on key BJP demands such as the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a Bharat Ratna for Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. This has left the supporters of Marathi asmita (pride) in the cold. This has also given rise to an impression that the Sena has forgotten the regional aspirations of the people of Maharashtra, so much that many young aspirational Maharashtrians now look up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise their dreams. This blunts the edge of the Marathi-Gujarati divide that had worked to the Shiv Sena's favour at the last elections.

What might further work against the Sena chief is the fact that the government’s enforcement directorate has recently acted against two prominent Marathi leaders — NCP’s Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raj Thackeray; both leaders are prominent voices advocating regional interests. This could leave Uddhav Thackeray little room for political manoeuvring.

Thus, it’s a lose-lose situation all the way for Uddhav Thackeray who is additionally faced with the dilemma of whether or not to let his son, Aaditya Thackeray, contest the elections. The strength of the Thackerays has always been that they have not hankered after electoral office and stayed out of Mantralaya, the state secretariat, controlling the affairs from Matoshree, the Thackeray residence. However, Aaditya Thackeray has been projected as a potential chief ministerial candidate, essentially to prevent senior Sena leaders from infighting for the top post — as had happened between Manohar Joshi and Chhagan Bhujbal in the nineties, which eventually led to a split in the party.

If Aaditya Thackeray were to contest and lose it would be an even more debilitating blow, and signal the beginning of the end of the Thackerays.

With time running out fast, Uddhav Thackeray must quickly decide between a bad and a worse option on every count. This is a real test for the Sena chief and everyone will be eagerly waiting to see the choices he makes.

