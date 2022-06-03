English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Politics should not be done: Arvind Kejriwal on Sidhu Moosewala's killing

    Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 02:46 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    The killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

    Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

    "I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate. "Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

    The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Sidhu Moosewala
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 02:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.