App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Politics over dead bodies won't fetch votes: Hemant Soren slams BJP over Pulwama ‘politicisation'

The former Jharkhand chief minister, who was here to hold talks with grand alliance members for firming up the tie-up, said the government should do its job and allow the security forces to theirs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren has slammed the BJP for allegedly politicising the Pulwama terror attack, saying “politics over dead bodies” will not fetch votes.

The former Jharkhand chief minister, who was here to hold talks with grand alliance members for firming up the tie-up, said the government should do its job and allow the security forces to theirs.

The forces are competent at giving a befitting reply, he said.

“What about the people who are dying because of hunger, farmers committing suicide, people are unemployed on a large scale. You (BJP-led government at the Centre) don't give answers to that. Doing politics over dead bodies will not fetch votes,” he said during an interaction with a group of reporters here on Saturday.

related news

He slammed the government for alleged politicisation of the Pulwama terror attack.

A suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, carried out by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

India had carried out a preemptive non-military air strike at a JeM terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26.

“They (the government) talk about Pulwama, what about the jawans being killed in suicide attacks regularly.The jawans all come from an agriculture background. So, at home the farmer is dying of hunger and at the border his son is getting killed,” Soren said.

He alleged that the families of the jawans killed from his state are all “duped” and given no benefits.

The BJP wants to take advantage of such situations, he claimed.

“When jawans get killed, their bodies go to respective states and the BJP plays politics. People have now understood their games,” Soren said.

The opposition parties have been accusing the government of politicising the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot air strikes, a charge the government has outrightly rejected.

Soren said the JMM besides raising the issues of water, jungle and land, will also aggressively take up unemployment and negligence of farmers in the Lok Sabha and later in the assembly polls.

The JMM leader alleged that the development of Jharkhand under the BJP government is only on paper.There is nothing to show on the ground, he said.

The JMM on Saturday had said the grand alliance in the state has been officially sealed for the Lok Sabha polls.

The JMM, along with the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) comprise the grand alliance in the eastern Indian state. There is also a consensus to include the Left if it agrees on the seat sharing formula, details of which are still under wraps.

Jharkhand's 14 Lok Sabha seats will have elections in four phases.

"The fight against @BJPIndia & BJP4Jharkhand in GeneralElections2019 is a momentous one and the future Jharkhand depends on the combined Grand Alliance which is now officially sealed," Soren tweeted on March 16.

The former chief minister had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 16, following which the deal was clinched.

JMM sources said the seat sharing details and the official announcement of the grand alliance will be made in Ranchi before Holi in the presence of party president Shibu Soren.
First Published on Mar 17, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Lakshmi's NTR: Ram Gopal Varma to File a Case Against CBFC for Delay i ...

Asian Championship is Next Challenge for Vinesh and Bajrang

'Epitome of Integrity': Nation Mourns Loss of Manohar Parrikar on Soci ...

No Compromise on NC Contesting 3 Seats in Kashmir Valley: Omar on Pre- ...

Manohar Parrikar: The IITian Who Engineered BJP's Rise in Goa

Ronaldo Rested as Genoa Inflict Juve's First Serie A Defeat

Navy Deployed Strategic Assets on Operational Deployment after Pulwama ...

India Deploys CRPF Commando Squad to Guard Embassy in Baghdad

IPL 2019 | Smith, Warner Return to IPL After Ball-tampering Row

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Five Indians among 50 killed in terror attack at New Zealand’s Chris ...

ISL 2018-19 Final LIVE Score, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa match updates: Go ...

Christchurch shooting video lays bare terrifying new brazenness of rig ...

The Weight of a Petal: In its latest edition, Marg magazine chronicles ...

Rahul Gandhi erred by targeting Narendra Modi in Rafale row, not much ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Love Death + Robots review: Netflix animated series is LSD-laced gourm ...

IL&FS group to receive first set of bids under asset monetisation proc ...

Apple funded study shows critical role of wearables in detecting heart ...

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to promote Urdu? Netizen can ...

Thanos' look in Avengers: Endgame revealed, courtesy this leaked magaz ...

Congress' Pawan Khera compares Narendra Modi to terrorists, gets 'sham ...

Saalumarada Thimmakka: All you need to know about 106-year-old Padma S ...

Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank: Song featuring Alia Bhatt to be out o ...

Renuka Shahane has an EPIC response to MJ Akbar's #MainBhiChowkidar tw ...

Mia Khalifa is off the market, is engaged to bf Robert Sandberg

Aamir Khan is thinking of retirement and we should all be concerned

BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Mod ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.