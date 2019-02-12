Politics of deception on electoral rolls in Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi in Lok Sabha

The Delhi government is playing "politics of deception" on the issue of electoral rolls and action needs to be taken, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said in the Lok Sabha on February 12.

"Many people are getting calls that their names have been deleted from the voter list. To their surprise it turns out to be false when they check," she said during the Zero Hour.

This kind of "fraud" is taking place and police have filed a case but no action is being taken, she said.

"How the politics of deception is being played by Delhi government is for everyone to see...I urge police action in such incidents," she added.

The Election Commission on February 10 asked Delhi Police to take "necessary action" against people making "misleading" phone calls about electoral rolls in the capital.

A BJP delegation had met the Chief Election Commissioner and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had been making such phone calls.

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had retorted that the Election Commission "must not be allowed to become agent of a political party".

On February 9, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer had cautioned people about calls claiming that their names had been deleted from the electoral rolls. The officer had made it clear that only the electoral registration officer can add or remove names from the rolls.

Besides the issue of electoral rolls, M B Rajesh (CPM) raised the issue of stopping of light and sound show at the historical Jallianwalla Bagh in Amritsar.

He said since this comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, necessary steps should be taken to restore it.

Bhartuhari Mahtab (BJD) and TMC's Saugata Roy said they supported the issue.