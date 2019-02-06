Politics of Congress and BJP driven by Hindutva: Mehbooba Mufti



Yogi govt withdrew cases against accused in Muzafarabad riots. MP govt has slapped PSA against 3 accused of cow slaughter. From UP to MP, political lines are getting blurred & its difficult to differentiate between Cong & BJP. Hindutva drives the real politik in modern India. pic.twitter.com/0sBvBGHQUw

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 6, 2019

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on February 6 said it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as the politics of both parties was driven by Hindutva.

She was commenting on the decision of the Congress government in MP to invoke National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recommending withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.