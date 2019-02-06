App
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Politics of Congress and BJP driven by Hindutva: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti was commenting on the decision of the Congress government in MP to invoke National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case.

PTI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on February 6 said it was difficult to differentiate between the Congress and the BJP as the politics of both parties was driven by Hindutva.

She was commenting on the decision of the Congress government in MP to invoke National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh recommending withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 03:31 pm

