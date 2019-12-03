App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal

"If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics," he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said politics needs intelligent youngsters and urged students to join the field.

He was addressing the convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

"If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics," he said.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India #Politics

