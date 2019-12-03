Politics needs intelligent youngsters: Arvind Kejriwal

"If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said politics needs intelligent youngsters and urged students to join the field.
He was addressing the convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University."If you are ready to give your all to the country, I invite you to join politics," he said.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 3, 2019 12:45 pm