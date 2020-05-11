Politics | Make Unnao a test case for justice, governance

On the day Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and India’s Home minister Amit Shah underscored the importance of Uttar Pradesh to the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, a 19-year-old rape survivor, her lawyer and relatives who were also key witnesses were mowed down by a truck with a blackened license plate near Unnao, 65 kms from the state capital Lucknow. The accident has left the two witnesses and the driver dead, the rape survivor and her lawyer are on ventilator support.

The manner in which the ‘accident’ occurred has led the family of the victim to allege this was a conspiracy by the rape-accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to eliminate the victim and witnesses both. Sengar is currently in jail pending a CBI probe. The sexual abuse of the girl by Sengar allegedly started when she was 11 years old but came to light when she was gangraped by the MLA’s men in 2017. Since then, instead of Sengar’s it is her world that has been cruelly destroyed by our lethargic and apathetic justice system. She has lost her father who died of severe beating while in police custody, and her uncle was arrested in an 18-year-old case. For now the victim is hanging on to her life. Meanwhile, under growing media pressure and public outrage, Sengar has been charged with conspiracy to murder the girl and others.

The Unnao rape case exemplifies one of the key obstacles to India’s holistic development. It lays bare the realities of the rule of law in this country and shows that at times we are no better than a tin-pot banana republic. It shows us that access to justice is a pipe dream for the common citizen, while the rich and powerful can get away with rape and worse. This case illustrates the contrast between a feudal India where the small live at the mercies of the big and the one which aspires to be a country that affords equally its citizens justice and rule of law.

After his victory in the 2019 elections, BJP MP and self-proclaimed godman Sakshi Maharaj went straight to meet Sengar in jail, and while leaving he spoke highly of the rape accused to the media. This shows that there is a level of social and cultural acceptance to violence against women and children. In any other civilised country politicians disassociate themselves from peers accused of such heinous crimes; but not in India, which saw a 44% rise in number of MPs with criminal cases since 2009. Looks like it pays to be a politician with a litany of criminal cases.

Our justice system is crippled by lack of resources. According to the last Crime in India report published in 2016, the conviction rates in serious crimes such as rape and murder are as low as 23.9% and 30% respectively. The north of the country and especially the Hindi-speaking belt is notorious for lawlessness and misrule. In the last five years with scores of cases of majoritarian mob violence, India has become a much more dangerous place for women and children, religious and sexual minorities.

This culture of impunity against the law has a direct correlation with economic growth and development. A simple analysis of India’s states shows that investments flow to states that are perceived to have a better rule of law, where justice is not only done but seen to be done. Perhaps that’s why the southern states attract more foreign and domestic investments.

In his Independence Day speech in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to give the widest ‘publicity’ possible to cases where rapists have been punished so that it instils fear among others. Now is the time for both the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP to walk the talk, if not for the sake of justice, at least for the cause of a $5 trillion economy. As far as Sengar is concerned, justice must be swift, visible and abundant. If that is done, it would only improve the image of the BJP and the governments.