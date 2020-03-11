Politics | Jyotiraditya Scindia misses an opportunity

Sujata Anandan

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is obviously a big catch. Intellectuals of his suave and sophisticated stature are not too many either in Madhya Pradesh or the rest of the country. However, for Scindia, joining the BJP could be a missed opportunity twice over.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress has always been a highly faction-ridden one. During the PV Narasimha Rao years, the party suffered a vertical split with former minister Arjun Singh forming his own version of the Congress, leaving his protègè Digvijaya Singh, then Chief Minister of MP, out on a limb with having to make a difficult choice between a reigning prime minister and a former mentor. Digvijaya Singh survived and soon Arjun Singh's faction of the Congress, having failed to take off the ground, merged back with the mainstream Congress and little was heard of it again.

Not many may recall that during those same years, there was another split in the Congress — this one engineered by Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s father. Madhavrao Scindia’s name had figured in the infamous Jain hawala diaries and, furious at Rao for falsely implicating him in the case, he quit the party and set up the Madhya Pradesh Vikas Congress. He contested the 1996 Lok Sabha elections at the head of his own party and later aligned with the United Front government at the Centre. The BJP had not been an option at any point of time. Forming his own party and winning several seats only raised his stock with the Congress.

Madhavrao Scindia had been under no illusions about the BJP's ideology and wanted to make no compromises with his own pluralism. He was also aware that in the final analysis, ideology did not matter to most political leaders who cared only about power. However, to him, power without ideological moorings or even power with ideological compromises was an absolute no-no.

That is why his son how lets him down, not once but twice over.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, facing virtually the same faction of leaders in the Congress that his father had face, could have been less power hungry and more ideologically committed like his father. More importantly, instead of joining the BJP, he could have either revived his father's old party or formed a new one, even split the existing Congress to form his own party.

The time and the circumstances were just right for such a rebellion. The Congress has been in a comatose state ever since its defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the resignation of Rahul Gandhi as party president has had it in a severe leadership crisis.

For all the leaders gravitating towards power and the BJP, there are tens and thousands of party workers committed to their ideology — but in desperate search of a leader they could rally around. Jyotiraditya Scindia could have been that leader — he may have succeeded in not just Madhya Pradesh but across India in galvanizing the party workers and perhaps even succeeding in turning his faction into the mainstream Congress, given the mood of the party workers.

That is, after all, what Sharad Pawar attempted at another point of time when the Congress was similarly at its nadir and in an identical leadership crisis. Then, however, Sonia Gandhi, in a far better state of health, proved equal to the task of confining Pawar to Maharashtra. Today Pawar is one of the tallest leaders in India with, very importantly, no compromises in his ideology. There is not much to choose from between the Congress and Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), but, in terms of leadership, Pawar stands head and shoulders above all others, including those in the Congress.

Jyotiraditya Scindia could have been all that, even if he had later decided to merge his party with the mainstream Congress as his father did in 1998. Or he could have kept up his own uncompromising identity.

Sadly, joining the BJP now not only compromises everything he stood for with the Congress, it does not even give him any leadership stakes in his new party. There are stronger leaders in the BJP, both at the Centre and in the state, than in the Congress. Jyotiraditya Scindia brings nothing to their table except the initial shock and awe of his exit from the Congress.

In a few months the novelty of being the big fish will wear off. Instead he could have charted his own course, and truly come into his own.