Politics | Jaganmohan Reddy aims to overshadow Chandrababu Naidu

Amar Devulapalli

Succeeding an experienced and popular Chief Minister such as N Chandrababu Naidu is not easy. Especially when the mandate is massive and expectations are high. So soon after taking charge, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy moved to establish himself as an administrator and a change-maker.

While leaving the job of examining the past projects commissioned by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government to experts, the CM, who is also the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President, went on a blitzkrieg implementing his promises and ideas. In this turn, the boldest move has been passing the Bill reserving 75 per cent jobs in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) ventures. By doing so, Andhra Pradesh became the first state in India to reserve jobs for locals in the non-government sector.

This has brought cheers to the youth who overwhelmingly supported Jagan and his party during the elections. This Bill along with many other important legislation were passed in this Assembly session. All of them were unique and important in nature.

The Jagan government passed a Bill to regulate school fees and implement RTE Act. According to Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill-2019, a commission headed by retired high court judge will not only monitor the fee structure but also facilities and infrastructure. This will benefit parents from middle class and poor backgrounds. For a long time, parents (through parent teacher associations) and education experts have been agitating over exorbitant fees being collected by corporate schools in Andhra Pradesh, as well as in Telangana.

There is one for everyone in this season. Women in rural areas seem to have voted in large numbers for the YSRCP keeping the poll promise of liquor prohibition in mind. The new government has assured that they will implement prohibition in phases over the next few years. To start with, the government cracked down on belt shops (illegal wine shops) across the state. Not stopping at that, a Bill was passed allowing the state government to sell liquor through outlets. This is being seen as the first step by the Jagan government to take control of the liquor business to gradually implement prohibition.

The AP government also decided to give 50 per cent of the nominated posts to SCs, STs, BCs and other minorities. Through a Bill, the government wants to send out a message that backward sections matter to it. Distressed communities, such as farmers who are usually ignored, also joined the list of beneficiaries of this government through schemes and Acts.

If there was one issue that was repeatedly heard during election campaign it was that of corruption. The YSRCP had alleged that Chandrababu Naidu, his son and former IT minister Lokesh, and other TDP members resorted to large scale corruption. As a first step towards transparency and a corruption-free rule, the state government passed a Bill to scrutinise the bidding process pf projects worth over Rs 100 crore by a judicial commission.

While Naidu’s signature projects such as the development of Amaravati into the capital city may have been put on the back burner, Jagan is ensuring that his government is talked about for all the right reasons.

More than rebranding the previous government’s scheme and projects or arbitrarily shelving them, the focus on the Jagan government seems to be in creating a greater image, which can surpass the previous regime. For this, the new government seems to be working at great speed.

All the big projects sanctioned during the Naidu-era, including projects related to building Amaravati are being probed. However, Jagan, in a wise move, has announced that he will expedite the construction of major irrigation projects such as Polavaram to benefit the people.

Within the Assembly hall, Naidu and his 22 MLAs are finding it tough to put up a fight with the ruling YSRCP. Armed with facts and documents, the ministers and other YSRCP MLAs are attacking the TDP accusing its government of misadministration.

It is unlikely that Chandrababu Naidu’s rule will be missed much considering that his five-year term was marked with hype and marketing. Whether it is an international event or release of investments data, the Naidu government was keener on publicising it though it did not reflect the ground situation.

It’s been two months since YS Jaganmohan Reddy took oath, but in this short time he has more than consolidated his position even without any prior experience as a CM.