Politics | It’s a keen high-stakes battle in Jharkhand

Kamlendra Kanwar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a stiff challenge in retaining Jharkhand in the assembly elections that are now underway in five phases until December 20.

It is weighed down by the lacklustre performance of its state government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The polls are happening at a time when nationwide problems of unemployment, low rate of growth and a virtual absence of new investment are breathing down the government’s neck, as also by its failure to retain old friends and win new ones.

Arguably, the ongoing slowdown has perhaps hit the state harder than the rest of the country. According to a composite measure of poverty prepared by researchers at the University of Oxford, Jharkhand was India’s second-poorest state in 2015-16 (with 46 per cent of the state living in poverty as compared to 28 per cent at the national level).

Data from the latest National Statistical Office’s (NSO’s) consumption survey report suggests that the consumption slowdown in Jharkhand has been the hardest. Likewise, unemployment in Jharkhand, especially rural unemployment, is significantly higher than national levels.

One reason for Jharkhand’s high unemployment is the deterioration in the state’s industrial and services output as a share of India’s output. The worst affected is the mining and quarrying sector, the state’s major industry.

The BJP’s promise in 2014 of attracting investment into Jharkhand has not materialised. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), private investment has steadily declined over the last five years.

In the recent elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, the BJP was the single-largest party. Yet, while it managed to come to power with support of Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana, in Maharashtra, despite desperately trying to form a government, it was tripped by a combine of its erstwhile friend Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

It was Shiv Sena’s joining the NCP-Congress combine that did the BJP in, and that’s a lesson in skulduggery that it can ill-afford to forget. As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray articulated in no uncertain terms, it was the arrogance of BJP President Amit Shah and then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that he took delight in shattering.

In Jharkhand, it was the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) that the BJP failed to take along. The AJSU had been its pre-poll ally in the 2014 assembly polls, which the two parties won together, but this time around they drifted apart much to the relief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and the Congress.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) of the Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan, which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), decided to fight the Jharkhand elections on its own, spurning a tie-up with the BJP. That the partial rupture of its ties with these regional parties will prove deleterious for the BJP is anybody’s guess.

Another blow for the BJP came when its chief whip in the Jharkhand assembly Radhakrishna Kishore, an influential leader, decided to enter into a tie-up with the AJSU. Earlier, the chief spokesman of the BJP in Jharkhand, Praveen Prabhakar, had quit the party and decided to contest on a National People’s Party (NPP) ticket. He told the media that while he had learnt a lot from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, the party in the state needed to do some introspection.

All this is not to say that the BJP is down and out. Galvanised by the participation of Modi in the campaign, the party is expected to emerge as the single-largest in the nascent state, but there are lurking doubts over its ability to romp home with a majority in this era of coalitions with the Opposition is set to improve its performance.

Psychologically, the Opposition has gained an advantage with the manner in which the Congress and the NCP made common cause with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, pipping the BJP to the post.

If there is a hung assembly in Jharkhand, there would be considerable jockeying for winning post-poll allies — and in that event the BJP is not necessarily at a disadvantage. However, the proof of the pudding will indeed lie in its eating. In 2014, the Congress had won only nine of the 81 assembly seats. In the past three months, four former state Congress presidents and one legislative party leader have resigned. Evidently, the party is in disarray.

A keen high-stakes battle lies ahead.