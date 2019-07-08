Politics in 2017: The BJP strengthened its hold, but Rahul Gandhi held his own

India's political landscape witnessed a lot of twists and drama this year given that five states went to polls. While, some political parties like the BJP looked to entrench their reign in states further, some like Congress aimed for a revival.

Heated election campaigning saw the BJP extending its reach to 19 states winning the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections held late December. The saffron party's juggernaut started with the electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh in March.

Here are some of the key events that unfolded on India's political stage:

The Sasikala saga

The death of Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in late 2016 brought in political uncertainty for her party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the state.

Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala took over party reins at the dawn of 2017. O Panneerselvam, who was appointed chief minister after Jayalalithaa's death, abruptly resigned, saying that he was forced to do so by Sasikala.

Both, Sasikala and Panneerselvam lobbied hard to get enough MLAs to back them during an imminent Assembly floor test.

The Sasikala camp indulged in 'resort politics' and took MLAs to a resort near Chennai, to prevent defection. However, the High Court convicted Sasikala in a disproportionate assets (DA) case and sentenced her to four years in jail before she could prove majority.

Sasikala handed over the party's command to TTV Dhinakaran and appointed Edappadi K Palaniswami as leader of the legislative party, who won the assembly trust vote amid high drama.

In August, the two warring factions of the AIADMK merged after months of deliberation. Palaniswami remained the CM while Panneerselvam took oath as the deputy chief minister.

Trouble with the EVMs

In May, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted an experiment on a dummy EVM in the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate that the machines could be tampered with. The Election Commission, however, rejected the claims.

Accusations that the EVMs were being rigged resurfaced time and again during various local body elections such as the one in Bawana, Delhi, the Gujarat state polls and the RK Nagar bypoll in Tamil Nadu. The EC had to also replace multiple EVMs in Gujarat after reports of malfunctioning.

The crucial 5-state election

Even though the Congress won more seats than the BJP in both Goa and Manipur, the BJP stitched together an alliance with the regional parties and independents, to form governments in both states. Succumbing to demands by coalition partners, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to his home state Goa to take charge of the CM again.

The saffron party also swept the Congress out of power in Uttarakhand after bagging 57 of the 70 seats. Chief Minister Harish Rawat was routed in both the seats he contested.

With 24 rallies, PM Modi led BJP's campaign in India's most populous state. The effort yielded results as the BJP bagged 324 seats in the 404-member Assembly, giving them a two-thirds majority. The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance bagged 55 seats while Mayawati's BSP managed to win 19 seats. Days after the result, the BJP appointed Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh's new chief minister.

The Congress, which has rapidly lost ground in the last three years, got a breather in Punjab where they won the election riding on the anti-incumbency factor. The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member Assembly while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came distant second with 20 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance managed to win only 18 seats. Captain Amarinder Singh was sworn in as the chief minister after a gap of 10 years.

New President and Vice President

In July, Ram Nath Kovind was sworn in as India's 14th President. A month earlier, the former Governor of Bihar and a Supreme Court lawyer had defeated Opposition candidate and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Besides the allies, Kovind received crucial support from several non-NDA parties such as the Janata Dal (United), Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and both factions of Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Two months later, former Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu was sworn in as the Vice President after defeating Opposition's joint candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi. As a result, the country's top three Constitutional positions — the President, the Vice President and the Prime Minister — are currently held by the BJP, for the first time.

External 'Coup' in Bihar

In July, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, resigned from his post and broke his party's 'Grand Alliance' with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Nitish was sworn in as the Chief Minister again in less than 24 hours, but this time with the BJP's support. The following day, Nitish won the crucial trust vote in the Bihar Assembly, with 131 legislators voting in his favour in the 243-member assembly.

The JD (U) formally joined the NDA but was not given any position in the Union Cabinet during the reshuffle.

'Son rise' in Congress

Ending years of speculation, Nehru-Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi took over the reign of one of India's oldest political parties — the Indian National Congress.

Gandhi was elected unopposed in the party's election process, which critics said was rigged in his favour. In December, he formally took over from Sonia Gandhi who had lead the party for nearly 20 years. Observers said that the new Congress President had undergone an image makeover in the lead up to his elevation.

Opposition stalls Parliament

The Opposition frequently disrupted parliamentary proceedings and thwarted the government’s legislative agenda over issues such as cow vigilantism, demonetisation, passing of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill and PM Modi's remarks about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The battle in Gujarat

For political pundits, poll results in Himachal Pradesh state were a foregone conclusion. The BJP won 44 of the 68 seats in the hill state. The real battle between the saffron party and its rival Congress was in PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah's home state Gujarat.

The campaign in Gujarat turned dramatic after a rebranded Rahul Gandhi came to the fore. Gandhi-led Congress gave the BJP a run for its money in Gujarat and improved its vote share significantly in Modi's bastion. Congress also tied up with three young community leaders - Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. The poll campaign was marred by controversies and jibes from both sides.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and close aide of Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel was successfully re-elected to the Rajya Sabha after a controversial poll. The Congress flew its Gujarat MLAs to a resort in Bangalore to stop defection. On voting day, a Congress MLA flashed his vote to BJP president Amit Shah resulting into both sides seeking Election Commission's redressal.