Politics | How political parties are reacting to CAA protests in Tamil Nadu

As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spread across India the southern states have not lagged behind in stepping up to show their peaceful dissent. In Kerala we saw the unusual sight of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala sit together at a protest meeting in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru spoke up in a big way on December 19 and so did Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh’s capital. Tamil Nadu for its part has also seen several peaceful protests over the last few days.

With the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies (the Congress, the communist parties, the Muslim League, the VCK) strongly opposing the legislation, the Dravidian party launched a state wide protest on December 18 with party leader MK Stalin addressing a meeting at Kancheepuram, near Chennai. The criticism of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for supporting the Bill has not just been limited to the political class.

The AIADMK's sole Lok Sabha MP voted in favour of the Bill. Most crucially, it was the support of its 11 Rajya Sabha MP's that enabled the Bill to eventually be passed. Former Chief Minister and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa while having a soft corner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) never openly aligned with the saffron party in the last 10 years of her life. She had a cordial equation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was belligerent enough to ask voters to choose “Modi or Lady” when the elections came.

Viewed in this context, the abject surrender of the AIADMK to the BJP on this Bill came as a surprise. Until a few days earlier there was even talk that the AIADMK may abstain but the party seemed to have caved in meekly lending further credence to the popular opinion that the BJP is ruling Tamil Nadu by proxy.

The pending investigations by the income tax department, the CBI etc. into many senior AIADMK leaders may have pushed the party leadership into submission. However, the perception was that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had emerged as a leader of some stature over the last year, had managed to stabilise the party and would have built enough muscle to at least tell the BJP that supporting the Bill was against the secular nature of the AIADMK that both MGR and Jayalalithaa had nurtured. Jayalalithaa once did bring in an anti-conversion law but faced with backlash she quietly dropped it and had since steered clear of a hard Hindutva ideology.

The protests in Tamil Nadu are ongoing and have taken place in several cities including Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai. One large protest rally was held in Trichy on December 18. Across several college campuses in the state students have held peaceful protests against the Act. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s political party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), has come out strongly against the Act and has even petitioned the Supreme Court against it. Haasan also extended his support to the Madras University students who sat on a protest inside the university campus in Chennai. Muslim organisations have also been mobilising rallies against the Act.

The issue of the Sri Lankan Tamils being excluded from the CAA also came in for a fair amount of criticism. While many of the parties opposing the CAA now, had in the past claimed that Sri Lankan Tamils were not Hindus; they now abandoned that stand to ask why Sri Lankan Hindus fleeing Buddhist Sinhalese attacks were not given the benefit of citizenship under the CAA. However, the Sri Lankan Tamil issue is not the vote catcher in Tamil Nadu that it was once perceived to be and so the strong push on this issue that could have been expected a decade ago was missing.

Allies of the BJP, such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) have been put to a fair amount of discomfiture. Their lone Lok Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss voted in favour of the Bill and the party has been visibly quiet thereafter. They have been big supporters of the Sri Lankan Tamils cause but find themselves having to remain embarrassingly silent, ostensibly due to coalition compulsions. The DMK promptly took them on accusing the PMK of staying silent due to the pending CBI cases against Ramadoss.

The protests show no signs of easing. An all-party rally has been planned for December 23 in Chennai. Thankfully the protests in Tamil Nadu have so far been peaceful. The police have also shown restraint and remained largely as spectators when a planned protest meeting at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai which they had earlier permitted but later disallowed went ahead on December 19. The state unit of the BJP has been using social media to try to project its point of view on the CAA. So far though, Tamil Nadu seems largely unimpressed.