Politics | Grand old party faces the same old problems in Maharashtra

Anand Kochukudy

As Congress heads into the Maharashtra assembly elections, due on October 21, the party is battling internal strife, mass desertions and leaders working at cross purposes. The coalition with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) notwithstanding, a demoralised grand old party seems already resigned to a second-place finish.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena have firmed up an alliance, with the national party contesting a giant share of seats and assuming the role of ‘big brother’. Apart from the 150 seats in its quota, the BJP has also muscle-flexed smaller allies such as the Republican Party of India led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale to contest on the BJP symbol, thus effectively fielding 164 candidates in Maharashtra. By offering the post of deputy chief minister to Aaditya Thackeray, the BJP has managed to pin the Shiv Sena down to 124 seats.

If one were to go through the election history of the past two decades, the vote shares of the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections have a pattern of repeating themselves in Maharashtra, both following each other in close succession. If that were to continue, the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is likely to repeat their 2014 performance, or even marginally do better, with an aggregate vote share of 50 per cent.

However, there is one crucial difference between 2014 and 2019 — the Congress and the NCP were battling a three-term anti-incumbency back then. With the BJP-Shiv Sena combine having completed a term in office, there would be some element of anti-incumbency benefitting the Opposition. The BJP has smartly tried to pre-empt that by dropping some of its legislators, including senior minister Vinod Tawde. The party has also been invoking issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to try and deflect attention from local issues, such as the PMC bank fraud.

However, the anti-incumbent vote need not consolidate behind the Congress-NCP combine. In the preceding Lok Sabha polls, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), floated by Prakash Ambedkar, and its alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was a spoiler for the Congress-NCP in at least a quarter of the seats, causing the defeats of Congress stalwarts Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan. The VBA’s alliance with the AIMIM has been called off, and the Maharashtra voters are likely to be more discerning this time around.

Despite having senior leaders and former chief ministers such as Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan in its ranks, the Congress is in a quandary as these senior leaders don’t feel secure enough to move out of their constituencies to campaign, as they struggle to hold on to their respective turfs. Even the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Balasaheb Thorat, who replaced Ashok Chavan after Congress’ disastrous showing in the Lok Sabha, is finding it tough to travel around, being a contestant himself. Also, with Rahul Gandhi missing in action, the party is struggling to mount a strong campaign in the state.

To compound matters further, the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) has been split wide open, with Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora at each other’s throats. Nirupam’s open rebellion after ticket distribution has only exacerbated the crisis and, acting President Eknath Gaikwad has been unable to set the house in order. The quitting of several Congress leaders to join the BJP (or the Shiv Sena) was also witnessed in the run-up to the election, including that of Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the former leader of opposition in the assembly.

As for ally NCP, the naming of its chief Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam could work both ways. The NCP too has been struggling with attritions, with sitting Satara MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji, among the more recent and high-profile leaders to defect.

The Congress-NCP seat sharing exercise has also been a messy affair, in their bid to accommodate smaller allies. ‘Friendly fights’ with the Peasants and Workers Party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Samajwadi Party are likely.

Apart from the 144 and 122 seats contested by the Congress and NCP respectively, a couple of the smaller allies — People’s Republican Party (3) and Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (2) — will also contest on the Congress and the NCP symbols. The Raju Shetti-led Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (4), the Peasants and Workers Party (3), Samajwadi Party (2), CPI(M) (3), Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (3), the Ravi Rana-led Swabhiman Sanghatana (1) are the smaller parties in the poll fray.

There are commonly agreed-upon opposition nominees on two seats – Mankhatao and Kothrud. Maharashtra Navanirman Sena’s (MNS) nominee Kishore Shinde will be the opposition’s common candidate from Kothrud against state BJP President Chandrakant Patil.

It will surely require a miracle for the Opposition to resist the mighty BJP-Sena combine, but stranger things have happened in politics, and it wouldn’t really come as a surprise if the Opposition improves upon their 2014 tally, and the election turns out much closer than expected.