Politics | Global impact of the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil war

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra

Oil has a nasty habit of breaking alliances, starting wars and toppling regimes. This week saw one more momentous upheaval in the pricing of oil and in all likelihood all three unsavoury eventualities will come to pass.

Why did Saudi Arabia drop oil prices so drastically? Much of the current oil pricing has to do with two balancing factors: the poverty of Russia and the emergence of shale oil in the United States. Given that Russia is, for all intents and purposes, a white Christian Saudi Arabia — that is to say a commodities economy — Moscow has an interest in high oil prices. This is because most of Russia’s industries are either failing or uncompetitive with Russia essentially having de-industrialised. Consequently the call on public finances can’t be matched by non-commodities earnings.

While Russia has vast resources of almost all minerals, none is more profitable for the Russian State than oil, which is also its biggest source of revenue. Obviously, in order to avoid a fiscal deficit and to compensate for its own inefficient production, Russia needs oil prices to be maintained at a certain level. To this end it has for quite some time now fixed international prices in coordination with the OPEC, headed by Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, the emergence of fracking and the ability to extract vast new oil reserves trapped in shale belts, has proven a game changer. The ever-decreasing cost of fracking now means that shale gas producers are able to compete in price terms with the artificially high prices of oil extracted through traditional methods. Given how vast shale reserves are, it is necessary for oil producing states, such as Saudi Arabia, to bankrupt fracking companies before the other methods become even more efficient and they start undercutting prices offered by OPEC and its posse.

Thus far, mostly due to the Saudi Arabia-Russia political rapprochement, and due to the need for both to finance large public projects, the two had at least a superficial interest in keeping prices relatively high. However, it seems Prince Mohammad Bin Salman al Saud has decided to turn his guns on US-based frackers perceiving them quite rightly as the long term strategic threat.

Surprisingly this move has affected Russia the most. That, of course, is one of the curiosities of oil — one action by Saudi Arabia has effectively given common cause to mutual antagonists Russia and the US, albeit for different reasons.

So what happens from here? That depends on American innovation and if it is able to out-innovate Saudi Arabia’s oil price machinations and reduce the cost of shale oil still further; or, at least have the monetary resources to sit out Riyadh’s measures.

The problem, however, is that oil prices either low or high, cause cataclysmic political change. For example, people forget that it was the oil embargo imposed by Saudi Arabia in the wake of the catastrophic Arab defeat in the 1973 Yom Kippur War that wrecked Indian public finances. This was combined with other factors from the 1971 Bangladesh War and the general economic mismanagement that led to the emergency in India. Similarly, it was the late 1970s oil price glut which wrecked Iran’s public finances, and, again in combination with other factors, led to the Islamic Revolution and the downfall of the Shah.

Thus far we have seen the breaking of the short-lived Russia -Saudi Arabia oil alliance, and Saudi Arabia has trained its guns on its other ally the US’ frackers. So alliances broken, check. Regime collapse?

Now who are most likely to get affected by the price crash and suffer the same fate as the Shah of Iran? In all likelihood Russia will be the most affected, despite its large cash reserves. The problem is these reserves may not be enough for to weather the storm.

The second victim in all likelihood will be Iran. Already reeling from social upheaval, due to a collapsing economy, international isolation and crippling sanctions, these new prices will essentially beggar Iran. Given that Iran’s oil fields haven’t been modernised since 1979, Iran’s cost of production remains one of the highest in the world. These new prices will mean that in all probability Iran’s revenues won’t even match production costs.

Now it’s for watchers of international relations to wait and see exactly how social consensus in Russia and Iran start breaking down and what the State does to preserve itself.