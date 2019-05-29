Politics | Future uncertain for regional parties

Sumanth Raman

The 2019 BJP electoral juggernaut has steamrolled various regional parties except Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Jagan Reddy's Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). From north to south and west to east, a bunch of regional satraps have been cut to size. The Left front’s vote share stands reduced to less than even some regional forces.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, although it widely predicted, was the manner in which the BJP cut Mamata Bannerjee down to size in Bengal. Even a year ago the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was considered invincible at least for the near future. Now, the next assembly election 2 years away looks distinctly uncertain for Didi.

The surge in BJP vote was in no small measure helped by the implosion of the once all powerful Left Front whose vote share is now in single digits. However, TMC sources claimed that the Left informally asked for its votes to be transferred to BJP to defeat the TMC. If it really did so, then few strategies can be as absurd as this. Vote share once lost is hardly easy to regain and if the Left felt that fighting the BJP would be easier than fighting Mamata it has another hiding coming its way. The TMC still remains the largest party in Bengal and can still win the next assembly elections.

Another regional satrap cut to size less than 6 months after a landslide win in the assembly polls is Telangana strongman K Chandrasekara Rao. A few weeks ago he was even being spoken of as a possible consensus PM candidate of a Third Front which he was trying to cobble together. Some smart and devious work by the Congress and the BJP allegedly did him in. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) alleges that the Congress and BJP transferred votes to each other in many constituencies to help defeat TRS and this led to a loss of 8 seats out of 17 in state (BJP won 4 and Congress 3). KCR's daughter Kavita lost the Nizamabad seat to the BJP.

Chandrababu Naidu was so busy trying to forge opposition unity that he seems to have forgotten to cover his own base. The Telegu Desam Party’s (TDP) rout by Jaganmohan Reddy's YSRCP is a body blow to Naidu. With his son not living up to expectations of even the TDP cadre, the party faces a mini crisis. Naidu certainly cannot be written off and at 69 years of age still has at least a decade of active politics (by Indian standards) in him to stage a comeback.

For the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, the election was a disaster leaving it with no seats in the new Parliament. Tejaswi Yadav was left to fight a lone battle with father Laloo Yadav in jail, brother Tej Pratap at war with the family, sister Misa Bharti losing her own seat and alliance partner Congress losing relevance. Still, many see him as promising. He has age on his side too. But the old Yadav-Muslim combo that made the RJD such a potent force is no longer the trump card that it once was. Tejaswi needs to reshape the party to appeal to a larger vote bank.

The Bua-Bhatija combo of Mayawati and Akhilesh suffered a rout in UP that their overconfident selves never saw coming even 2 months ago. Had they sensed the changing winds they may have been more willing to accommodate the Congress. In the end even that may have made a difference in only 8-10 seats. More importantly, the Mahagathbandhan lost vote share compared even to its 2017 performance which in itself was disappointing.

While Akhilesh will be able to recoup his losses (many voters did say they would vote for Modi for Parliament but Akhilesh for the UP Assembly next time) for Mayawati, the going is likely to be difficult. Going solo is no longer an option and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will be reduced to being an alliance partner of one side or the other. This, despite the fact that the BSP won 10 seats and the Samajwadi Party (SP) only 5.

For Om Prakash Chautala’s Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the elections saw his party reduced to fighting for 4th and 5th place in many constituencies and losing its deposit in areas that were once fiefdoms. With their leader in jail and with Haryana assembly elections due in October, the only hope for INLD to save itself is a tie up with the BJP. Whether the BJP will want an alliance after a clean sweep of all 10 seats in Haryana is a moot point. INLD has been out of power for 14 years now and the party also suffered a split with many joining the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which too was routed in the polls.

For the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the delusions of grandeur must have ended with the rude shock that voters gave them in the polls. Reduced to just a solitary seat in Punjab and being pushed to 3rd place behind the Congress in 5 out of the 7 seats in Delhi, the worry for AAP must be the re-emergence of the Congress in Delhi. Its hope lies in the expectation that the Delhi voter will make a different choice in the Assembly elections due next year.

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), an alliance partner of the BJP, suffered a big defeat in the Parliament elections at the hands of its rival the DMK but managed to save its state government by winning 9 of the 22 assembly seats for which by-elections were held. With Rajinikanth due to launch his party and contest the next assembly elections due in 2021, all bets are off for which way the state will vote then.

Is the voter sending out a message to the regional parties? It is difficult to say. Most regional parties are dynastic parties and while many dynastic parties lost several like the BJD, YSRCP, DMK etc won too. The BJP also had a fair share of dynasts winning seats. Caste-based vote banks seem to have taken a hit but religion-based vote banks seem to have been created. Whether they will endure is uncertain. What appears to be clear is that the Indian voter is not willing to be taken for granted anymore.

(Raman is a Chennai-based television anchor and political analyst. Views are personal.)