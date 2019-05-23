Politics | Flopped campaign and tasteless tirades mar opposition show

K Raveendran

The 2019 elections will be best known for its flopped campaigns. The flops outnumber the successful ones by far. To the misfortune of the Congress and the opposition, most of these were authored by Rahul Gandhi.

The Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) announcement was considered a high point in the opposition campaign. The acronym was meant to suggest the righting of a wrong that had kept generations of India’s poor people outside the development agenda of successive governments and bring justice to an estimated 20 percent of the population.

The minimum income guarantee programme was to ensure distribution of Rs 6,000 per month -- Rs 72,000 a year -- each to five crore families. Gandhi claimed that the scheme would re-monetise the economy which had been hit by Modi’s demonetisation.

The announcement seemed to take the wind out of the sails of Modi’s ‘PM-KISAN’ scheme under which every farmer received Rs 2,000 each per quarter directly deposited into their bank accounts. The scheme was launched with the first instalment paid in the January-March quarter. Rahul had, therefore, announced something that would be a game changer in the 2019 elections.

The Khan Market gang, as Modi named it later, straightaway got into the act and hailed NYAY as the best thing that could have happened to the Congress and the country after Indira Gandhi’s Garibi Hatao campaign in the 1970s. The slogan, though ending up as hollow as it was at the time of launch, caught the imagination of the Indian public to hand Indira Gandhi stunning election victories. So, Rahul Gandhi appeared to be on the right track.

But the joy was short-lived. The trouble with NYAY was that the campaign peaked prematurely; there was no scope for it to grow. It remained as the talking point for the elite, but never travelled down to the actual beneficiaries and was completely lost. It was a different matter that a huge question mark hung over its viability as no one knew how the resources required for such a massive handout would be found.

The grandiose scheme, which hit the campaign trail with a bang initially, ended with a whimper by the time voting began and the Congressmen themselves had forgotten about it. It remains a mystery as to why this happened, but one of the assumptions is poor feedback from the grassroots level.

With NYAY going out of the window, Rahul’s campaign shifted to the negative mode, signalling a relentless attack on Modi over the Rafale deal. The burden of his argument was that the Prime Minister robbed the people of Rs 30,000 crore and put it into friend Anil Ambani’s pocket. Later, it took a more virulent form, morphing into Chowkidar Chor Hai. It was good rhetoric, but the election results -- early trends at the time of publishing -- show that the coinage was an unmitigated disaster for the Congress president.

The belaboured attack in which the Congress president chanted chowkidar, prompting the crowd to fill in with chor hai, may have provided good optics initially for the opposition, but the whole thing began to boomerang. Modi seemed to relish his chowkidar role and instead of countering it, he used it to further sensationalise the legal blues of the Gandhi family, of which there were plenty.

The mindless use of the Supreme Court to buttress his claim on Rafale put Gandhi at the receiving end of the court’s wrath, forcing the Congress president to apologise for contempt of court. But in doing so, he was walking into the trap laid by the BJP, which used his predicament to telling effect.

It seems there were no takers for even Rahul’s professed ‘love for Modi’ as he declared at a press conference marking the end of the gruelling campaign. Just as his famous hug and wink in Parliament earlier gave away his lack of sophistication in parliamentary performance, his new-found love for Modi simply failed to impress the voters, if that was the idea behind the change of heart.

There were a number of lesser flops as well. BSP leader Mayawati’s tasteless tirade repeatedly questioning Modi’s caste and making him someone evoking fear among women for encouraging disaffection among their menfolk marked a new low in the 2019 campaign.

The moral of the story is that personal attacks by discredited leaders hurt themselves more than their potential targets. If confirmation is required, the results from UP provide that in abundance. Modi has, in fact, managed to cut across caste, class and religious loyalties to turn the tide against the so-called wholesale dealers of lower caste votes and he must thank Mayawati for it.

(K Raveendran is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.)