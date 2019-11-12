Politics | Challenges before Uddhav Thackeray if Shiv Sena forms the government

Sujata Anandan

Even as a question mark hangs over whether the Shiv Sena will be able to form a government in Maharashtra, or the state goes under President’s Rule, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has a tough task ahead of him.

With the governor now inviting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the third-largest party in the newly-elected assembly, to try its hand at government formation, the Sena's future is dependent on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's generosity either which way.

The Congress which had intense consultations about supporting the Shiv Sena throughout November 11, has lobbed the ball in Pawar's court and is likely to follow his advice in toto on government formation. So with the Shiv Sena having burnt its bridges with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is at a critical stage where it either gets to head the government if Pawar so wishes or is left with no choice but to offer inside or outside support to the NCP.

Had the governor not shut the door on the Shiv Sena, saying it had failed to meet the deadline set for government formation, the party would have had an upper hand, obliged to no one and master if its own destiny. However, even in that case the question arises — would it be wise for the people of Maharashtra to trust the party with leading the state? For it has been more than two decades since the Shiv Sena last headed a government and though even then most Sena ministers were greenhorns, they were at least veterans of the battlefront, having led the Sena's street fights on various issues, with Bal Thackeray pretty certain about the policies he wanted implemented.

With the generational change, the party too has transformed in character with very little to distinguish it from either the BJP in terms of its commitment to Hindutva or the Congress-NCP in terms of the concern it is showing for farmers -- an issue which is likely to become part of its common minimum agenda should these three parties come together.

In addition to a lack of issues, the Shiv Sena now also has few leaders who can be sworn into the office of the chief minister and expected to lead the entire state efficiently. It has still not evolved much beyond being an urban, metro-based party with little understanding of the dynamics of the rural economy and its links to urban concerns. Even with regard to the urban economy, the Shiv Sena's comprehension is limited to the tertiary sector of real estate and builders -- job creation, industrial growth and output and their direct or indirect bearing on the rural sector may not quite be the party’s cup of tea.

So, in terms of human resources, Uddhav Thackeray's biggest dilemma could end up as a difficult choice for chief ministership between himself, his son Aaditya or any senior party leader -- many of whom are extremely ambitious and could engineer a split in case they are overlooked and a non-Thackeray is made CM. Though Aaditya is a freshly-elected legislator, his youth and complete rawness automatically renders him not the most suitable candidate for the job. Uddhav might be a better bet, but he has as little experience of electoral politics and legislative procedures as his son, though he is likely to go down better with the bureaucracy and the people of the state.

This being the case, it might be actually easier for the Shiv Sena to support the NCP, should the winds blow in that direction, and place Aaditya as an understudy to a NCP chief minister in preparation for a future solo bid at the government, For it is always easier to learn from a secondary position than to be in charge and know little about running a government -- any attempt by the NCP to help, even if well meaning, might be seen as undue interference and lead to inevitable tensions and clashes that could only be detrimental to the interests of the state.

The battle has only just begun. Uddhav Thackeray must now not just salvage his party from the ruins of its combat with its long-term ally, but also learn to tone down his sharp Hindutva rhetoric if he wishes for support from the Congress in forming and running a government. He cannot compromise his party’s identity on that score and yet at the same time find ways of keeping the Congress and the NCP interested in supporting him and his party in the interest if stopping the BJP from gaining the upper hand at the grassroots.

Running with the hares and hunting with the hounds is a sure recipe for disaster and involving an impossible balancing act that many think is fraught with the danger of rendering the Shiv Sena, neither a fish nor a fowl and certainly no master of its own game.