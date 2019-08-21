Politics | Challenges before the Yediyurappa government

Kamlendra Kanwar

It is a tragedy that politics has been the bane of Karnataka in recent years, neutralising all the good that being the hub of software activity had brought it. Corruption has been rampant and misgovernance touched endemic proportions before the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government caved in, primarily due to internal contradictions.

That the successor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by BS Yediyurappa has taken 23 days to finalise its Cabinet is a reflection of how difficult it has been to reconcile claims for berths in the new council of ministers with various pressure groups seeking a slice of the cake.

The state is witnessed catastrophic floods in some parts and severe drought in some others. During this time Yediyurappa has held fort all by himself with no ministers to assist — because the party high command delayed the approval of the list of ministers. This has led the Opposition to cry wolf.

In a state where hankering over loaves of office has touched ghastly proportions, the 17-member council of ministers that was sworn in by the governor on August 20 has tried to strike a delicate balance of castes and other pressure groups.

The BJP, which holds 105 seats in the 225-member assembly has a major challenge on hand in managing the expectations of its partymen as well as of former legislators from the Congress and JDS who chose to switch sides and were thus disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection legislation. The erstwhile HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition was forced to step down after at least 17 legislators from its ranks resigned.

The BJP will now have to focus its attention to win at least eight of the 17 bypolls seats to keep its majority when all vacancies are filled up in the legislature.

It is safe to say that this is not the final picture of the Yediyurappa Cabinet. After the Supreme Court rules on the disqualification of the 17 legislators who had quit the Congress and the JD(S), Yediyurappa would have to accommodate some of them.

True to form, seven ministers in the Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, chosen after consultations with the BJP high command, are from the Lingayat community to which Yediyurappa belongs. The Lingayats have traditionally sided with the BJP and have been rewarded for it.

The new council of ministers has three Scheduled Caste members, two backward castes, one Brahmin and one Scheduled Tribe member.

The coastal region of the state where the BJP has considerable support has one representative in the Cabinet — Kota Srinivas Poojary, a member of the Billava community. Bengaluru has four representations in the new council of ministers, including CN Ashwathnarayan, a Vokkaliga, who played a key role in influencing rebel Congress and JDS legislators in the run up to their leaving the coalition.

There are bound to be some legislators who would be disgruntled over being overlooked by Yediyurappa. Since there has been a precedent of a government being toppled through defections, there would be some in the new dispensation that would demand their pound of flesh.

This would mean that Yediyurappa’s skills of winning friends and influencing legislators will be put to use. However, even appeasement must have its limits and blackmail by those who are left out or who, in their reckoning, are not given worthy portfolios, must be rejected.

In the short run Yediyurappa will be judged by how his administration runs relief and rehabilitation in the flooded areas of Karnataka. In the long run the test will be whether his government is able to spur investment in the state and bring it to the front in developmental activity.

As is elsewhere in India, jobs are in short supply and it will be interesting to see what the state government can do. Corruption has long been an irritant and the government could focus on how the administration can inspire hope. Law and order has deteriorated in recent years and the Yediyurappa government would be watched for efforts in that direction.

All in all, the Yediyurappa government is beset by challenges. If Yediyurappa and his fellow ministers have to retrieve lost ground for the BJP, they would need to re-establish Karnataka’s credentials as a state of dynamic growth and one that attracts investment.

