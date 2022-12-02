 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Politics can go on, but stopping Yoga classes made people sad: Kejriwal

Dec 02, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST

The AAP dispensation had alleged last month that the Delhi LG did not allow an extension of the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme after October 31, a charge denied by LG office sources.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying when he "stopped" the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme there was sadness among people and asserted the programme will continue irrespective of whether funds are available or not.

The AAP dispensation had alleged last month that the Delhi LG did not allow an extension of the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme after October 31, a charge denied by LG office sources, claiming till date no file related to the extension of the scheme was sent to it by Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing a gathering after felicitating several yoga instructors at an event here, Kejriwal alleged that "stopping" free yoga classes for people is a "sin" and it should not happen while the "rest of the politics can go on".

LG Secretariat officials, however, Friday said the decision to discontinue the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme in its "present form" was taken by the board of governors of the fully autonomous Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU).

Statements made by AAP leaders on it were "totally false" and "deliberately misleading", they said.

At the event, Kejriwal claimed the L-G had "stopped" the scheme, but the "people of Delhi" ensured the scheme continued with their generosity.