Politics can go on, but stopping Yoga classes made people sad: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday hit out at Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, saying when he "stopped" the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme there was sadness among people and asserted the programme will continue irrespective of whether funds are available or not.

The AAP dispensation had alleged last month that the Delhi LG did not allow an extension of the "Dilli Ki Yogshala" programme after October 31, a charge denied by LG office sources, claiming till date no file related to the extension of the scheme was sent to it by Chief Minister's Office.

Addressing a gathering after felicitating several yoga instructors at an event here, Kejriwal alleged that "stopping" free yoga classes for people is a "sin" and it should not happen while the "rest of the politics can go on".

LG Secretariat officials, however, Friday said the decision to discontinue the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme in its "present form" was taken by the board of governors of the fully autonomous Delhi Pharmaceutical Science and Research University (DPSRU).

Statements made by AAP leaders on it were "totally false" and "deliberately misleading", they said.

At the event, Kejriwal claimed the L-G had "stopped" the scheme, but the "people of Delhi" ensured the scheme continued with their generosity.

In his address, he also alleged that Delhi's power structure is such that "LG can do anything". His remarks came in the backdrop of the issues surrounding the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' scheme. "When LG Sahab stopped the Yoga (classes), we felt very sad," Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said free yoga classes in the city will continue irrespective of the availability of funds for the scheme, and hoped that the scheme will soon "be run again" the way it had started. Many donors in Delhi have come forward to financially sustain this scheme, by offering to pay an honorarium to many yoga instructors. Some of the donors handed over cheques (honorarium) to instructors at the event in the presence of Kejriwal and his deputy. Kejriwal, in his address, also spoke of promoting yoga and expanding its reach. About 17,000 people are practising yoga under it, but the target is to take that number to 20-25 lakh. "For women, evening classes can be started. Do not worry about money, donors are there and more donors will show up," he said. "We have decided that we won't let the classes stop, whether funds come or not," the chief minister asserted. Kejriwal said, through this forum, he also wanted to convey a message, "I am the CM of all in Delhi, whether you support AAP, BJP or Congress, and I will serve all". Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on November 1 announced that the free yoga classes being held by his government will not stop while asserting that he will not let any work stop despite obstruction by the L-G and the BJP.

PTI

