Politically, I’ve been against Congress, NCP: Uddhav Thackeray says amid rumours of discontent in MVA

File image of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)

At a time when rumours about fissures in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra are doing the rounds, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he has always been against the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politically. The Congress party and Sharad Pawar’s NCP are part of the MVA and allies of Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.

“Politically, I have been against Congress and NCP, but this does not mean that I will call their good work in the government wrong. Neither I nor Balasaheb Thackeray thought this,” Uddhav Thackeray said on July 13.

The Maharashtra CM’s statement comes days after state Congress chief Nana Patole claimed that Shiv Sena and NCP are keeping a tab on his movements.

Patole had alleged that the Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM receive daily reports on his schedule, meetings, etc., from the Home Department.

The Congress leader said that his statement about the prospects of his party fighting the next Maharashtra Assembly elections alone has bothered the Sena and the NCP.

Patole had later backtracked on his statement and blamed sections of the media and the Bharatiya Janata Party for misconstruing his words; he claimed he was referring to the Intelligence Bureau (IB). He had said: “False news is being circulated by the Opposition about me. The MVA government is stable and will continue its full term.”

Meanwhile, the Sena has also been seen warming up to the BJP – its former alliance partner. After Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao announced their mutual divorce, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut drew a parallel between their relationship and that of the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

He said: “We are not India-Pakistan. Look at Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, it is like them. Our (Shiv Sena, BJP) political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact.”

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that the BJP and Sena are “not enemies”, the two parties only have a difference of opinions.

(With ANI inputs)