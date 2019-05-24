Political Pulse | Sweet, bitter, bitter-sweet verdict for Maharashtra parties

Sujata Anandan

The 2019 elections would go down as a bitter-sweet experience for NCP President Sharad Pawar, sweet for the Shiv Sena and BJP, and bitter all the way for the Congress. The grand old party has done worse than in 2014 halving its tally from two seats to now just one from Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

Startlingly, the Shiv Sena, whose workers had been restless during the entire campaign, pulled its act together. Though it contested a couple of more seats than in 2014, it has by and large held on to most of them, surprising even the BJP which had advised it to change at least five candidates.

However, of these five only one, Chandrakant Khaire of Aurangabad, the strongest of them all and one who chose to dump Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray from his posters in favour of Narendra Modi, seems to have done badly. At one point during the counting, he was in the third spot, even behind the Congress. He eventually finished second, with Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, winning the seat.

However, Sharad Pawar, who has never lost on his home turf of Baramati, even during the Rajiv Gandhi and Narendra Modi waves in 1984 and 2014, had the biggest fright of the day. He has held the seat for 52 years since 1967. The BJP has been making every effort to wrest it. After doing badly in the initial rounds, his daughter Supriya Sule surged ahead of her rival to win the seat by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

Nevertheless, for the first time ever, a Pawar has lost an election in Maharashtra - Sharad Pawar's great nephew Parth, the son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. There was a bitter struggle in Pawar's family among multiple nephews to have their sons contest these polls and with Supriya already in the fray, Pawar decided only one could contest. He believed that making the elections a family event would not go down well with the people. For that reason, he decided not to contest from his old constituency of Madha, neighbouring Baramati. However, he somehow chose to run Parth from Maval, which the NCP had lost even in 2009.

Sharad Pawar, however, has some reason to comfort himself as the NCP has added one more seat to its 2014 tally of four even as the Congress won only one seat — Chandrapur, where a Shiv Sena defector joined the party and defeated Hansraj Ahir, a Union minister. In 2014, the Congress won two of the 48 seats from Maharashtra.

Two former chief ministers, Ashok Chavan and Sushil Kumar Shinde, lost, the latter for a second time in a row. Chavan was one of two Congressmen who won in 2014. This time the Congress lost all seats in Mumbai as well.

BJP president Amit Shah had the most to cheer though.

At the start of the election, Maharashtra was described as the angriest state in India with a severe drought and its farmers, who suffered hugely during demonetisation, were in great distress. There was also unrest between the Maratha and Dalit communities owing to the reservation issue. Also, apart from infighting within the BJP, the Shiv Sena, which had constantly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for five years, refused to align with the party. Shah pulled all the factions and the allies together and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana seems to have blunted the edge of the farmers’ anger to give the two allies an edge even in the rural areas. Thus, the NDA has retained all but one of the 42 seats it won in 2014.

What factor is responsible for this victory? Just one — Narendra Modi and his nationalism plank. The generally socialist people of Maharashtra seem to have abandoned their centuries-old scepticism for religious jingoism and voted for the BJP despite the government’s failures affecting their lives drastically.

Now, what of MNS chief Raj Thackeray? During the campaign, he — who did not contest the polls — was critical of Modi as no other opposition leader. He was expected to swing the Marathi vote from the Shiv Sena towards the Congress-NCP. So what’s the road ahead for him? Well, Sharad Pawar is not willing to abandon him as of yet. Asked to comment, Pawar made a startling revelation saying that had it not been for Raj Thackeray, the Congress-NCP combine would have done much worse.

Expect some more nuisance value from Raj Thackeray.

(Sujata Anandan is a senior journalist and author. Views are personal.)