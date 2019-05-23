Political Pulse | A presidential style campaign helped BJP in Assam

Nazimuddin Siddique

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set for a massive and unprecedented victory, it is clear that Assam, too, has shown trends similar to the Hindi belt. Out of a total of 14 seats in the state, the BJP and its ally the Asom Gana Parisad (AGP) are set to register a victory in eight seats. The Congress has somehow managed to maintain a lead in three seats, while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is winning in two seats.

Assam can be largely segmented into three divisions—lower Assam, upper Assam and the Barak Valley. Upper Assam has seen a clean sweep by the saffron party. The BJP is distinctly winning in Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Tezpur parliamentary constituencies which are largely part of upper Assam. The party is also winning in the Mangaldai constituency of lower Assam, and its ally AGP is trailing in the Barpeta constituency. In Nagaon constituency, though, BJP was leading till 4 pm, but the Congress started to lead thereafter. In the Barak valley, BJP is leading with a huge margin, while AIUDF will retain its Karimganj constituency. Congress fielded its sitting MP Sushmita Dev from Silchar constituency. The Diphu constituency will go to BJP, as Haren Singh Bey heading towards a comfortable victory. Gaurav Gogoi, a candidate of Congress, and son of the former chief minister Tarun Gogoi is leading in Kaliabar constituency, while there is a neck-to-neck contest between BJP and Congress candidates in the Guwahati constituency. Babita Sharma of Congress is contesting with Queen Ojha of the BJP. Dhubri will be retained by the AIUIDF chief and perfume baron Badaruddin Ajmal.

Interestingly, this election marked the near decimation of the Congress party in Assam. With the gradual rise of the saffron brigade in Assam, the Congress lost ground among the Assamese Hindus. The Congress party also witnessed an erosion of its base among tea-tribes. Persisting decay of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), and the exponential growth of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) decreased the influence of Congress among the tea-tribes. The presence of the RSS among the tea-tribes is such that it has about 15,000 Sanskar Kendras together with 800 Ekal Vidyalays in tribal areas. These have an influence which led to the switchover of the tea-tribe voters from the Congress to the BJP.

The loss of ground forced the grand old party to resort to constituencies where Muslims are in majority. In the process, they tried to erode the vote bank of AIUDF, since the latter enjoys significant support from the Muslims. In the Barpeta constituency of lower Assam, AGP’s Kumar Deepak Das was leading till late afternoon but he was overtaken by Abdul Khaleque of Congress later. This constituency is Muslim dominated and in the 2014 parliamentary elections AIUDF won here.

The BJP’s campaign in this election was presidential style. They made the people see everything in the binary of Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. And most picked Modi over Gandhi. The BJP hardly campaigned around real and legitimate issues such as employment generation, healthcare and improvement of education, among others. But the Congress failed to take these issues to the people too.

Assam saw significant protest against Constitution Amendment Bill, 2016. Many claimed that the protest will benefit the Congress. But the Congress party completely failed gain from this. It is clear that BJP has won because of the rhetoric of Narendra Modi on national security, nationalism and Hindutva. But whether his rhetoric brings development to a backward state like Assam remains to be seen.

(Nazimuddin Siddique is an Assam-based independent researcher. Views expressed are personal.)